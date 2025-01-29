Box Office: After Emergency's disappointing Rs 22 crore global run, Kangana Ranaut plans comeback with Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Two years after the debacle of Tejas (2023), Kangana Ranaut made a comeback with Emergency in 2025. Released on January 17, the political drama starred Kangana as India's late Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. Based on Indian Emergency, the film couldn't earn a decent business at the box office and has almost ended its theatrical run. After Emergency, the actress has Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata in the pipeline.

Emergency Disappoints; All Eyes Are Now On Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

While Emergency turned out to be a disappointment at the box office, Kangana Ranaut is all set to headline Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata in the future. The upcoming patriotic movie is touted as a 'cinematic tribute to the unsung heroes'. Kangana announced it in a joint Instagram post, dated September 3, 2024, amid the then-pending certification clearance by the Censor Board for Emergency last year.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is backed by Babita Ashiwal and Adi Sharmaa under the banners of Eunoia Films India and Floating Rocks Entertainment. The makers of Kangana's yet-to-be released movie claim that the film will resonate with audiences. It will also inspire them with a sense of hope, courage, and resilience. The patriotic project is directed and written by Manoj Tapadia.

Emergency, Tejas, and Other Debacles Of Kangana Ranaut

Emergency is expected to wrap its global run at Rs 22 crore while emerging as a flop. It joins the list of Kangana Ranaut's underperformers in the last decade. Kangana's 2023 film, Tejas, was a huge box office bomb and its screenings were reportedly cancelled in the first week itself due to zero ticket sales in India.

Advertisement

Other unsuccessful movies of Kangana in the last 10 years include Thalaivii, Panga, Judgementall Hai Kya, Simran, Rangoon, Katti Batti, and I Love NY. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was an average grosser. The actress had her last successful venture in 2015, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, which was a blockbuster.

Going by the string of flops, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has high expectations to put an end to the dry spell of Kangana Ranaut's illustrious film career. She will also reunite with Vikas Bahl for Queen 2, the sequel to Queen (2013).

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Emergency Final Worldwide Box Office: Kangana Ranaut's movie to settle for global gross of underwhelming Rs 22 crore