Sky Force Day 8 India Box Office Trends: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's movie plays with reduced showcasing

Based on India's first airstrike, Sky Force was released on January 24, 2025 coinciding with the Republic Day weekend. The aerial actioner explores India's retaliation attack on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase that took place during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani air war. It stars Akshay Kumar and debutante Veer Pahariya as Indian Air Force officers. The film features Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan as their respective wives. After the entry of Deva, Sky Force is now screened with reduced showcasing in cinemas.

Sky Force Witnesses Low Showcasing As Deva Enters The Market

Jointly helmed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sky Force has completed eight days of its release in theaters. On Day 8, Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer has witnessed a change in number of shows. The aerial actioner is now being played with reduced showcasing due to the arrival of its big competitor, Deva. Shahid Kapoor's latest action thriller boasts of being released in around 2250 screens across the nation.

Sky Force To Enter Rs 100 Crore Club In India Soon

Amid low showcasing if we look at the bright side, Sky Force is all set to enter Rs 100 crore club at the box office. As per estimates, the aerial actioner will cross Rs 90 crore on second Friday. Backed by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, the recently released film is expected to earn around Rs 91.25 crore in eight days.

More About Sky Force

In Sky Force, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Wing Commander KO Ahuja, a fictionalized character based on late IAF officer Om Prakash Taneja VrC. Veer Pahariya has stepped into the shoes of late IAF officer Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya MVC as T. Krishna Vijaya aka Tabby. It marks Akshay's solid comeback and Veer's acting debut in Bollywood.

Sky Force In Theaters

