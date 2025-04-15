UK and Ireland Box Office: Minecraft tops weekend charts, The Amateur follows behind

Warner Bros. and Legendary’s A Minecraft Movie continued to dominate the UK and Ireland box office in its second weekend, securing the top spot. The film added another USD 9.3 million, bringing its local total to USD 40.1 million. Building on its record-breaking debut, the video game adaptation is shaping up to be the year’s biggest box office draw in the region.

20th Century Studios’ espionage thriller The Amateur, starring Rami Malek, debuted in second place with a respectable USD 1.4 million, becoming the strongest new title of the weekend. Universal’s Six the Musical, which transitioned from stage to screen, held strong in its sophomore frame with USD 1.1 million, pushing its cumulative gross to USD 5 million.

One of the weekend’s surprise successes over the pond came from event cinema. André Rieu’s 75th Birthday Celebration: The Dream Continues earned USD 771,116 in just two days, landing in fourth place. The concert film, celebrating the Dutch violinist’s milestone anniversary, proved yet again that limited-run musical offerings can pull impressive numbers.

Snow White, in its fourth weekend, slipped to fifth place with USD 530K, raising its total to USD 11.8 million. Meanwhile, Universal’s new thriller Drop opened in sixth with USD 494K. Trafalgar Releasing’s faith-based drama The Chosen: The Last Supper—Episodes 1 & 2 came seventh, collecting USD 331,867 and lifting its total to USD 552K.

South Asian cinema also made its presence felt. Ajith Kumar’s Tamil-language film Good Bad Ugly debuted in eighth place with USD 327K, reinforcing the strong box office command of Indian properties over the UK and Ireland market.

Death of a Unicorn from Entertainment Film Distributors ranked ninth with USD 231K in its second weekend, pushing its overall tally to USD 1.3 million. Rounding out the top ten was Warner Bros.’ A Working Man, which added USD 168K for a three-week cume of USD 2.2 million.

The upcoming week promises a diverse lineup of new releases ahead of the Easter holiday. From anime Kaiju No. 8 and romance My Love Will Make You Disappear to horror Sinners and music documentaries like Neil Young: Coastal, audiences will have no shortage of options at cinemas.

