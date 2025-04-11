Brandon Sklenar: Amid Drop release, revisiting It Ends With Us star’s box office journey

As Brandon Sklenar takes theaters starting today with Drop, a thriller directed by Christopher Landon, we are reflecting on the actor’s evolving box office footprint. But before that, here’s a short intro on his latest gig.

With the latest outing generating early buzz following its SXSW premiere and opening in the U.S. via Universal Pictures, all eyes are now on how Sklenar’s fresh big-screen venture performs commercially. Starring opposite Meghann Fahy, Violett Beane, and Jeffrey Self, Sklenar plays a key role in this suspenseful tale of a woman terrorized through a series of anonymous phone introductions tied cleverly to Apple’s AirDrop feature. The film has earned praise for its gripping storytelling and Fahy’s commanding performance, with Sklenar also acknowledged by critics for his grounded portrayal.

While Drop is poised to potentially become a breakout hit, Sklenar’s prior box office appearances offer an interesting mix. His most commercially successful film to date is It Ends With Us, a romantic drama based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel. The film grossed over USD 351 million worldwide, with USD 148 million from North America and USD 203 million internationally last year, firmly establishing Sklenar’s potential as a box office draw in emotionally driven narratives.

In stark contrast is Emily the Criminal, a critically acclaimed indie thriller where Sklenar played a supporting role. Despite positive reviews, the film managed only a modest USD 2.15 million globally, with almost the entire revenue coming from domestic markets. Another lesser-known project, Green and Gold, fared similarly low at the box office, reportedly earning USD 1.7 million worldwide.

Meanwhile, Midway, the World War II epic where Sklenar was part of a large ensemble cast, enjoyed a respectable run. It grossed USD 127 million globally—USD 56.8 million from domestic markets and USD 70 million internationally. Though not a primary role, Sklenar’s involvement in a large-scale studio feature like Midway added to his credibility and visibility.

As Drop enters theaters with strong early reviews and growing anticipation, it could mark a turning point in Sklenar’s career—especially if he manages to outpace his earlier projects.

A little trivia: Sklenar’s career-defining film could also have been It Starts With Us, the sequel to It Ends With Us, based on a Colleen Hoover book of the same name. After starring as the second lead in the film, the actor could have gotten a full-fledged spotlight, but the movie got crushed amid the two headlining stars, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal controversy.

Nevertheless, with a mix of indie credits, rising mainstream appeal, and a promising thriller in the form of Drop, Brandon Sklenar may be headed for his biggest box office moment yet.

