UK Box Office: A Minecraft Movie sets 2025 opening weekend record; here are other top-performing films

Warner Bros. and Legendary’s A Minecraft Movie has created box office magic in the UK, debuting with a towering USD 19.1 million and becoming the biggest opening of 2025 so far in the region, according to Comscore. The blockbuster, based on Mojang Studios’ iconic 2011 video game, easily claimed the top spot, outpacing all other titles by a huge margin.

Coming in at No. 2 was Universal’s Six: The Musical, the stage-to-screen adaptation of the West End hit reimagining the six wives of Henry VIII as pop stars. With a solid USD 2.7 million opening, the film struck a strong chord with local audiences, benefiting from its built-in fan base.

Disney’s live-action Snow White slid to third place in its third weekend, earning USD 853K and bringing its total in the region to USD 10.1 million. Despite the drop, the fairytale film has maintained a steady presence at the box office — at least when comparing its business in its domestic market.

At No. 4, Death of a Unicorn, a dark comedy by Entertainment Film Distributors, opened with USD 621K. Meanwhile, Jason Statham’s gritty actioner A Working Man dropped to fifth in its second weekend, adding USD 422K to reach a cumulative USD 1.7 million.

The lower half of the top 10 included several holdovers and modest newcomers. Universal’s thriller Black Bag continued its run with USD 214K in its fourth week. Curzon’s Flow followed closely with USD 211K, taking its three-week total to USD 1.5 million.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, which was released straight on streaming platforms stateside, demonstrated remarkable staying power in eighth place, grossing USD 203K in its eighth weekend for a running total of USD 58.6 million. Paramount’s Novocaine landed in ninth with USD 190K, with its total reaching USD 1.2 million after two weeks. Icon Film Distribution’s Mr. Burton rounded out the top 10 with a debut of USD 176K.

Looking ahead, Friday, April 11, brings Rami Malek’s espionage thriller The Amateur, murder mystery Drop, and Cannes-winning comedy Holy Cow. An Easter highlight, The King of Kings, is also set.

Who’ll take the box office crown this weekend? We’ll let you know as soon as the window wraps. Stay tuned!

