Box Office: Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly STORMS PAST Rs 150 crore worldwide mark at the end of extended weekend; crosses Vidaamuyarchi’s lifetime biz

Ajith Kumar's latest release, Good Bad Ugly, is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The Tamil mass action drama, helmed by Adhik Ravichandran, proved to be a big success for the makers and is heading for a blockbuster run.

Good Bad Ugly storms past the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide

Opened with Rs 51 crore globally, the movie further added Rs 27.50 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 36.50 crore on Day 3. As per estimates, the movie witnessed another solid business day today, Sunday, at the box office, adding approximately Rs 37 crore to the tally.

The movie wrapped its extended opening weekend by grossing around Rs 152 crore at the worldwide box office. With such a superlative run, the movie crossed the lifetime box office collection of Ajith Kumar's last release, Vidaamuyarchi.

Going by the trends, Good Bad Ugly will record another banger business day tomorrow on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. The movie is not going to slow down anytime soon. It will keep luring the audience since there is no significant release this month from Tamil cinema. The movie is heading to emerge as a big blockbuster at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Good Bad Ugly are as follows:

Day Gross Worldwide 1 Rs 51 crore 2 Rs 27.50 crore 3 Rs 36.50 crore 4 Rs 37 crore (est.) Total Rs 152 crore

Watch Good Bad Ugly trailer

Good Bad Ugly in cinemas

Good Bad Ugly is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

