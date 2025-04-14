Box Office: Rami Malek’s spy thriller The Amateur opens with promising USD 30M global debut

Rami Malek’s latest action thriller, The Amateur, is off to a solid start at the global box office, collecting USD 32.2 million in its opening weekend. The film, directed by James Hawes and distributed by 20th Century Studios, earned USD 15 million in the United States and an impressive USD 17.2 million overseas across a five-day international rollout.

Advertisement

Key international markets include France (USD 1.6 million), Mexico (USD 1.4 million), and Japan (USD 1.1 million)—a strong performance for a scholarly spy thriller. With a production budget of around USD 60 million, excluding marketing, the film’s start is being seen as a promising launch, especially in a crowded market that featured the video game adaptation juggernaut A Minecraft Movie, biblical entry The King of Kings, war drama Warfare, and another thriller, Drop.

The Amateur, adapted from Robert Littell’s 1981 novel, centers on CIA cryptographer Charlie Heller, played by Malek, who embarks on a vigilante mission after his wife is killed in a terrorist attack. As he uncovers a larger conspiracy involving the CIA itself, Charlie transforms from desk-bound analyst to determined operative, hunting down the men responsible across Europe and beyond. The cast includes Rachel Brosnahan, Catriona Balfe, Laurence Fishburne, Julianne Nicholson, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Holt McCallany.

The film received mixed critical reception, with experts praising Malek’s performance but noting that the plot, though gripping, reflects familiar espionage tropes. The action sequences, however, and its emotionally driven premise have helped the film resonate with global audiences.

Advertisement

Debuting stateside on April 11, its globe-trotting narrative, tight pacing, and a mix of cerebral spycraft and high-stakes action made it appealing for fans of thrillers. The unique blend of personal revenge and political intrigue helped sell tickets, as it often does.

Watch Trailer:

If word of mouth holds strong, The Amateur could see a steady run at the box office in the coming weeks. For now, its aforementioned business gives both its studio and the spy thriller genre a well-deserved win.

Amid his professional breakthrough, Malek is going through a personal setback, as new reports suggest that the Oscar winner and his girlfriend of two years, The Crown star Emma Corrin, have called it quits. No specific reasons for the breakup were revealed.

Which is your favourite Rami Malek film? As Rami Malek's revenge spy film 'The Amateur' plays in theatres now, we wish to know from our readers about which of the following do they consider as the actor's best film. Bohemian Rhapsody No Time To Die Buster's Mal Heart Oppenheimer

ALSO READ: 20 Best Spy Movies of all time, According to IMDb rating