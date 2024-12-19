Vanvaas Box Office Preview: Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma film run time, screen count, advance booking and opening day prediction

After a solid blockbuster success of Gadar 2 in 2023, director Anil Sharma is bringing his next film, Vanvaas, which is all set to release in theaters on December 20. It was announced on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra 2024. Touted as the emotional roller-coaster ride, the upcoming film stars Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. The run time of Vanvaas will be 2 hours and 40 minutes long in duration so, you can schedule your day accordingly, if you are planning to watch the film in theaters.

Vanvaas To Release On 600-700 Screens In India

Vanvaas, which is a small release, will find it hard to manage considerable screenings tomorrow. Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma-starrer is heading to be released on 600-700 screens in India. The strong wave of Pushpa 2 is a major factor that Vanvaas doesn't have enough shows in its kitty.

It has zero shows in single-screens and double-screens and is only getting released on third, fourth, and five-screens multiplexes as of now. However, the fight to bag more screens is on. There is a possibility that Vanvaas might get one show in one or two- screen properties. But it is heavily dependent on its word-of-mouth. Reportedly, the makers kept an intimate screening for superstar Aamir Khan ahead of the release. Post Aamir's review, Vanvaas is expected to get more shows.

Vanvaas' Advance Bookings In Top National Chains

The advance bookings of Vanvaas began on December 18, 2024. Anil Sharma's latest helmer has sold under 2000 tickets in top national chains, PVRInox and Cinepolis for the opening day. As per early estimates, the final count for the advance bookings would stand at under 5000 tickets.

Vanvaas Opening Day Prediction Is Around Rs 75 Lakh

Going by the predictions, Vanvaas will begin its journey with a slow start at the Indian box office. It is expected to earn in the range of Rs 60 to Rs 80 lakh on its opening day. The first day collection of the family drama is likely to be around Rs 75 lakh. Earlier, it was estimated to open at around Rs 1 crore. Contrary to Anil Sharma's previous films, Gadar 2, Apne, Gadar, Vanvaas will not be his best at the box office. However, it will surely be a tear-jerker for the family audience.

Meanwhile, Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic The Hegdehog 3 are also releasing on the same day.

