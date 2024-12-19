Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 15 Box Office India: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer nets an impressive Rs 13 crore
Pushpa 2 collected Rs 13 crore on 15th day of its release in Hindi markets. The recently released mass action drama is a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise.
Pushpa 2: The Rule, which arrived in cinemas on December 5, 2024, has been scoring well since its release. The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise has crossed Rs 1100 crore gross in two weeks in India. In Hindi markets, Pushpa 2 is now eyeing Rs 600 crore.
Pushpa 2 Earns Rs 13 Crore In Hindi On Day 15; To Touch Rs 600 Crore
Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as the leads, Pushpa 2 doesn't seem to stop spreading its charm among the Hindi-speaking audience. After earning Rs 15 crore on Day 14, it witnessed a Rs 2 crore drop while collecting Rs 13 crore on second Thursday.
The cumulative collection of Pushpa 2 for its Hindi version stands at Rs 570 crore. Going by its phenomenal performance, it will soon enter the Rs 600 crore club at the Hindi box office. It is expected to achieve the feat by third weekend.
Let's check how much Pushpa 2 Hindi has earned in two weeks:
Pushpa 2 Hindi's Net Collections Till Second Thursday
|Week/Days
|Net Collections (Hindi)
|First Week
|Rs 391.5 crore
|Second Weekend
|Rs 115.5 crore
|Second Monday
|Rs 19 crore
|Second Tuesday
|Rs 16 crore
|Second Wednesday
|Rs 15 crore
|Second Thursday
|Rs 13 crore
|Total
|Rs 570 crore
Pushpa 2 (Hindi) To Surpass Stree 2's Net Collections This Week
With an estimated figures of Rs 600 crore, Pushpa 2 will undoubtedly become the biggest grosser of all time in Hindi this week. Allu Arjun-starrer will clinch the first spot in the list while surpassing the lifetime net collections of Stree 2 which earned Rs 585 crore. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's horror comedy, which is the top grosser of all time in Hindi as of now, will stand on second position.
Directed by Sukumar, the mass action drama is expected to net Rs 675 crore in its full run.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.