Vanvaas Box Office Prediction: Anil Sharma's drama starring Utkarsh Sharma and Nana Patekar look to take a Rs 1 crore net start

Actor Nana Patekar made a comeback in Bollywood with The Vaccine War last year. He is all set to star in filmmaker Anil Sharma's next, Vanvaas which is scheduled to hit the screens on December 20, 2024. Ahead of its release, Vanvaas is expected to have a slow start at the ticket windows.

Vanvaas To Open With Rs 1 Crore; Performance To Affect Amid Pushpa 2 Wave

Vanvaas, which also stars director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role, is likely to witness low opening of Rs 1 crore at the box office. Amid the strong wave of Pushpa 2 and highly-anticipated movie, Mufasa: The Lion King which releases in the US on the same day, Sharma's film hasn't got the wide release.

The box office performance of Utkarsh and Nana Patekar-starrer would depend upon its word-of-mouth that will lead to a respectable lifetime collection by the end.

Gadar 2 Opened To Rs 40 Crore; Netted Rs 515 Crore In Full Run

Before Vanvaas, Anil Sharma directed Gadar 2, the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) after 22 years. The 2023 release emerged as the highest grosser of all time in India for a brief period until Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan replaced it the same year. Gadar 2 had a bumper opening of Rs 40 crore net during its release and collected Rs 515 crore by the end of its theatrical run in India.

Advertisement

Both the Gadar movies featured Utkarsh Sharma as Sunny Deol's on-screen son. While the original starred him as a child artist, the sequel featured him as an adult.

Vanvaas To Face Competition With Baby John

Vanvaas will run parallel to Varun Dhawan's much-awaited film, Baby John which arrives after 5 days on Christmas. Going by the successful run of Anil Sharma's last release, Gadar 2, the filmmaker is expected to pull Vanvaas off with his commercial sensibilities. While the trailer of Utkarsh and Nana Patekar's movie was decent, however, there is no hype for the film which would have pulled the audience to theaters. In a nutshell, it's not looking good at the moment.

Watch The Official Trailer of Vanvaas Here:

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vanvaas Trailer: Nana Patekar shines as abandoned father, joined by carefree Utkarsh Sharma as they navigate life against spiritual backdrop of Varanasi