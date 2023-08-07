Gadar 2 Box Office Preview: Sunny Deol film run time, screen count, advance booking and opening day prediction

22 years after Gadar, Sunny Deol is set to return as Tara Singh in the Anil Sharma directed Gadar 2 and this in itself has sparked a lot of excitement among the cine-going audience. The film has been making right amount of noise ever since its announcement and the D-Day is now finally round the corner. Recently, Gadar 2 was certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run-time of 2 hours and 50 minutes. The board suggested some changes too, which have been duly noted by the makers.

Gadar 2 to release on 3500 plus screens in India

The film is being released by Zee Studios across the country and is gearing up for a massive release nationwide. In-fact, the Gadar sequel is headed to be Sunny Deol’s widest release till date on nearly 3500 screens. The fight to secure more screens is going on at the moment and there could be minor changes in the same by Thursday night. Ideally, a film releasing with buzz like Gadar 2 should have got 4500 screens, however, competition with OMG 2 will stop the film from reaching its optimum potential.

Talking of advance bookings, the multiplexes and single screens opened their counters for sale last week and the response has been phenomenal all across the board. As off Wednesday 10 am, Gadar 2 has sold 61,000 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. These are excellent numbers for the film and it is poised to score the second biggest advance for an outright Hindi Film. The final count in terms of ticket sales for Gadar 2 in national chains is expected to be in the range of 2.5 lakh to 3.5 lakh. This would make it the second/third biggest advance in the post pandemic world at the three chains after Pathaan, and Brahmastra.

Gadar 2 advance bookings compete with Pathaan in single screens

With 4 days still to go for release, Gadar 2 has already topped the overall advance bookings of films like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Vikram Vedha, Laal Singh Chaddha and will soon go past the likes of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani too. By Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, the likes of RRR, 83, Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While the film is trending on the lines of Brahmastra in national chains, the non-national chains and single screens have shown the best response for a feature film in longest time. At some places it is at par Pathaan and at some, the response has gone beyond the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

Rajhans chain has sold 7000 tickets for the opening day alone on Monday Morning, and is headed towards a final sale in the vicinity of 20,000 tickets. To put things to perspective, Pathaan had sold 9800 tickets in Rajhans, whereas KGF 2 and Adipurush sold 32,400 and 17,500 tickets respectively. Relatively smaller chain, like Citypride in Pune, has also gone on an overdrive in advance booking with 1800 tickets already sold for the opening day alone. The sales in Miraj is around 10,000 tickets for the first day, whereas MovieMax chain has sold 3900 tickets for Friday. Esquare is also on an overdrive with 700 tickets sold for Friday, whereas Wave has recorded sold 5000 tickets for the opening weekend.

Advertisement

Gadar 2 has a shot at Rs 35 crore opening day

On an all India basis, over 1.50 lakh tickets have already been sold for Gadar and this is just the beginning as the main days for ticket sales in advance have begun today. The film is headed to do some unimaginable numbers at the box office upon its release on August 11, with a high chance of even hitting the Rs 40 crore mark. While a 30 crore plus start is locked, the screen count and showcasing at the moment indicates an opening around the Rs 35 crore number, but if the team finally manages to upscale its release size, it could even hit the Rs 40 crore single day number. There will be capacity issues as most of the single screens all across are expected to put up houseful mark, as this audience will come out in huge numbers to welcome the original mass hero of 90s – Sunny Deol.

The bookings for Gadar 2 are not lopsided for the opening day alone, as there are sales for Saturday, Sunday and even Tuesday, which speaks volumes about the anticipation and hype around the film. There is enquiry all across the country, and the only two markets which are yet to come on board are Mumbai and Kolkata. However, as the days pass by, they too will be going in the fast-filling mode in no time. Seeing the response so far in terms of advance booking, Gadar 2 has actually emerged the rarest of the rare film that can be termed a hit based on just the advance booking data. The film's budget is around 65 crore excluding print and publicity of 15 crore taking total cost of Rs 80 crore. With this sort of advance, the film will hit a century in no time and prove to be one of the biggest money spinners ever for Zee Studios. The non theatrical revenues will be just surplus, as the banner is sure to mint profits from just the theatrical run in India. The controlled budgets and bumper start has already signalled a hit verdict for Gadar 2, as the break even mark for theaters will be breached within the first 5 days.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the box office run of Gadar 2.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani set to become 5th successful romantic film in post pandemic world