Vidaamuyarchi Day 6 Tamil Nadu Box Office Trends: Ajith Kumar's movie to have TROUBLED Tuesday

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, turned out to be a misfire as the action thriller collapsed after a decent opening weekend of Rs 61 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Ajith Kumar
Helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, was released with much anticipation at the box office. However, it turned out to be a big misfire after the opening day. 

Vidaamuyarchi continues downward spiral; set to record a poor Tuesday 

Released on February 6, Vidaamuyarchi continues to witness drops at the ticket window. The movie was opened on a banger note by clocking Rs 25.50 crore on Day 1. 

However, it failed to maintain a good momentum and could gross over a decent Rs 61 crore in its opening weekend. Further, the movie crashed on its first Monday and collected just Rs 3.50 crore. Continuing its downward trajectory, the movie is expected to register another drop today. 

The movie opened to poor occupancy today. If it doesn't see any surge in the evening and night shows, the action thriller will have another low day of around Rs 3 crore. The total gross collection of Vidaamuyarchi currently stands at Rs 64.50 crore. It is approaching the Rs 70 crore mark now. 

Vidaamuyarchi receives average word-of-mouth; seals fate 

The Ajith Kumar movie failed to impress the audience in cinemas. Based on the Hollywood movie Breakdown, Vidaamuyarchi is hampered by its limited appeal among the masses. It is not a regular mass commercial film, which one expects from a star-led film down South. Moreover, it received mixed word-of-mouth, which almost sealed its fate at the box office. 

Though Vidaamuyarchi disappointed, it will be interesting to see how Ajith Kumar’s upcoming movie Good Bad Ugly performs at the box office. Comparatively, the Adhik Ravichandran directorial has better hype among the audience. 

Vidaamuyarchi In Cinemas 

Vidaamuyarchi is available in cinemas now. Have you watched it yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

