Vidaamuyarchi Day 5 Tamil Nadu Box Office Trends: Ajith Kumar's movie shows discouraging signs after decent extended weekend

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar in the leading role along with Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra and Arjun Sarja, started showing discouraging signs after a reasonably good extended weekend of four days.

Vidaamuyarchi set to witness heavy drop on first Monday

Opened with Rs 25.50 crore on its release day in Tamil Nadu, the Magizh Thirumeni directorial was expected to rip off the box office. However, the movie registered continuous drops after a solid opening at the Tamil box office. It grossed over Rs 62 crore in its four-day long weekend, which is so far a decent result.

Based on the current trends and morning occupancy, Vidaamuyarchi is set to witness a huge drop today, the first Monday at the Tamil box office. And that's very concerning for its box office fate. As per estimates, the Ajith Kumar starrer is likely to collect somewhere around Rs 4 crore on Day 5 in its home state.

Vidaamuyarchi loses screens to holdover releases; might miss Rs 100 crore mark

With a continuous downward trajectory, Vidaamuyarchi is struggling for a healthy rollout at the box office. As a result, the movie also started losing screens to the holdover releases—Kudumbasthan and others.

Backed by Lyca Productions, Vidaamuyarchi is expected to miss the Rs 100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu and settle somewhere around Vettaiyan's local collection which was Rs 95 crore gross. Globally, the movie has already surpassed the Rs 100 crore club and is expected to wind its theatrical run at Rs 150 crore.

This will be an underwhelming result for the Ajith Kumar starrer. All eyes are now on his next project, Good Bad Ugly, which is slated to hit the screens in April 2025.

Advertisement

Vidaamuyarchi In Cinemas

Vidaamuyarchi is available in cinemas now. Have you watched it yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.