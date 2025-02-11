Vidaamuyarchi Day 5 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Ajith Kumar's movie grosses only Rs 3.50 crore on make or break Monday

Vidaamuyarchi starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role along with Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra and Arjun Sarja, witnessed a massive drop on its first Monday after a decent opening weekend.

Vidaamuyarchi crashes on first Monday; grosses mere Rs 3.50 crore

Helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi recorded a reasonably good opening weekend of four days in Tamil Nadu where it grossed around Rs 61 crore. However, it couldn't hold well on the weekdays and crashed on its first Monday.

As per estimates, Vidaamuyarchi added a mere Rs 3.25 crore to Rs 3.50 crore to the tally on the first Monday, taking the total cume to Rs 64.50 crore gross at the Kollywood box office.

It’s a huge drop for such a big star-led film. Though the movie has already emerged as the biggest grosser of Tamil cinema this year, it won't change its fate which is very underwhelming.

Day-wise box office collections of Vidaamuyarchi are as follows:

Day Gross Tamil Nadu 1 Rs 25.50 crore 2 Rs 10 crore 3 Rs 13 crore 4 Rs 12.50 crore 5 Rs 3.50 crore Total Rs 64.50 crore

What's next for Ajith Kumar?

Vidaamuyarchi is expected to wind its domestic theatrical run under the Rs 100 crore mark, while its final cume, including the overseas business, is expected to be around Rs 150 crore.

Fans will have to wait for a proper comeback of Ajith Kumar at the box office. The actor will be next seen in Good Bad Ugly, slated to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. It will be interesting to see how it performs at the box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.