Priyanka Chopra is ‘finally heading home’ to ‘angels’ Nick Jonas, Malti and what is waiting for her has our heart: SEE PIC
Priyanka Chopra recently shared a heartwarming picture of her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, and revealed that she was going to reunite with them.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are of the most loved celebrity couples. They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in 2022. Fans are left in awe whenever they get a glimpse of the little family together. Priyanka, who had been away from her husband and daughter for quite some time due to work, recently revealed that she is finally going home to her ‘angels.’ The picture of what is waiting for her has our heart.
