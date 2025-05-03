Priyanka Chopra is ‘finally heading home’ to ‘angels’ Nick Jonas, Malti and what is waiting for her has our heart: SEE PIC

Explore All Entertainment Categories

Krrish 4 EXCLUSIVE: Sunaina Roshan reveals she and dad Rakesh Roshan cried after Hrithik Roshan was announced as director

Karan Johar and Vijay Deverakonda discuss Bollywood vs South cinema debate; know what both of them said

Bollywood Newswrap, May 2: Deepika Padukone to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next, Ananya Panday and other celebs visit Nirmal Kapoor's house after her death

The Bold and the Beautiful May 2 Episode Recap: Will Hope and Carter Reignite Their Romance?

General Hospital May 2 Episode Recap: Dante and Lulu Have a Heartfelt Conversation; Details Inside

Will JK Rowling Get Paapa Essiedu Fired From Upcoming Harry Potter Series For Supporting Trans Rights? Find Out

South Newswrap, May 2: Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom’s 1st single unveiled, Deepika Padukone joining Spirit, and more

How is Priyanka Chopra Supporting Her Husband's Goals? Nick Jonas' 'Supportive' Wife Does THIS to Help With Broadway Show

Paul Mescal Proves He's the Sweetest Boyfriend to Gracie Abrams; Here's What We Know About His Love Language