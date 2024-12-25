Year Ender 2024: Top 5 leading Indian actors based on gross worldwide collections

2024 was a great year for some actors of the Indian cinema. In Bollywood, stars like Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, and Rajkummar Rao were among them. Speaking of South, Allu Arjun and Prabhas had a fantastic outing with their solo releases at the box office this year.

Allu Arjun, & Other Top Actors Of Indian Cinema This Year

1. ALLU ARJUN

Tollywood star Allu Arjun came up with a single release in 2024, i.e. Pushpa 2: The Rule. The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise smashed the box office during its theatrical run in both domestic and global markets. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the 2024 release is heading for Rs 1700 crore plus as its lifetime collection. It has an outside chance to beat Baahubali 2 as the second highest grossing Indian movie worldwide, while Dangal will remain at the top.

2. PRABHAS

Likewise, Prabhas also had single release, Kalki 2898 AD this year. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the science fiction action film emerged as the second highest grossing Indian movie of 2024, only behind Pushpa: The Rule. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, Kalki 2898 AD collected Rs 979 crore by the end of its theatrical run worldwide (Rs 1027 crore including 3D handling charges). Kalki 2898 AD is now releasing in Japan and it will be interesting to see how much the Japanese love the ambitious movie.

3. RAJKUMMAR RAO

Rajkummar Rao had several releases this year including Srikanth, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Stree 2, and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Srikanth was a moderate success at the box office. Mr And Mrs Mahi registered a good opening thanks to Cinema Lovers Day where tickets were priced at Rs 99 for the standard seats. However, the collections of the movie dwindled after the strong opening. Stree 2 turned out to be the highest grossing Bollywoood film of all time in Hindi. His last release of 2024, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video was a below-average grosser. Despite ups and downs, Rajkummar is among the top actors this year. His cumulative wordwide collections of 2024 stand at just under Rs 1000 crore.

4. AJAY DEVGN

Ajay Devgn began 2024 with Shaitaan, followed by Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Singham Again, and Naam. While Shaitaan was a big hit, Maidaan was a disaster. After Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha which was a huge disaster at the box office, Ajay starred in his highly-awaited film, Singham Again that emerged as a semi-hit. His long-delayed film, Naam with Anees Bazmee also hit the screens last month and needless to say, the outdated movie could barely even collect anything. Even the ace actor didn't waste his energy promoting a movie that had been in the boxes for close to 20 years. With around Rs 665 crore combined gross worldwide collections for 2024, Ajay Devgn is fifth in this coveted list.

5. KARTIK AARYAN

After Satyaprem Ki Katha in 2023, Kartik Aaryan worked in two movies this year. While Chandu Champion failed at the box office, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 emerged as superhit at the box office despite clashing with Singham Again. Anees Bazmee's horror comedy emerged as a sixth clean hit of Kartik's career. While Chandu Champion earned a lifetime collection of Rs 87 crore worldwide, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 collected Rs 371 crore by the end of its run. Kartik will look to build on the momentum that he has got from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Here's The Box Office Chart of Top 5 Actors Of 2024

Actors Movies Total Gross Worldwide Collections (CR in INR) Allu Arjun Pushpa 2: The Rule 1700 (exp) Prabhas Kalki 2898 AD 979 excluding 3D (1027 including it) Rajkummar Rao Srikanth, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Stree 2, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video 990 Ajay Devgn Shaitaan, Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Singham Again, Naam 665 Kartik Aaryan Chandu Champion, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 458

Note: Special mention to Jr. NTR and Thalapathy Vijay, whose movies Devara and The GOAT respectively were superhits at the box office. However, the gross collections of their respective movies are under that of Ajay Devgn's and Kartik Aaryan's cumulative annual collections.

Note: Supreme actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil deserve special mention too. The cumulative collection of their films go above Rs 1000 crore and Rs 2000 crore respectively. However, they are not propelling every film that they are starring in, unlike the actors that have made it to the list.

Which actor is your favorite amongst them from box office perspective?

