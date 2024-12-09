Pushpa 2 raked in USD 18.85 million (Rs. 159 crore) in its overseas opening frame of four days plus previews. This marks the fourth-largest debut for an Indian film internationally, behind Pathaan, Baahubali 2, and Jawan. Coupled with a massive Rs. 595 crore from the domestic market, the film achieved a stellar global opening of Rs. 754 crore. In a like-for-like comparison, this beats the four-day sum of Rs. 622 crore achieved by Baahubali 2.

The language split for the weekend: USD 9 million for Telugu, USD 8.50 million for Hindi, and USD 2.30 million for others.



While Telugu contributed the largest share, its performance, particularly in the key market of the United States, fell short of expectations. In the United States, the Telugu version brought in USD 5.75 million, notably lower than the USD 8.30 million of Kalki 2898 AD. In comparison, the Hindi version performed significantly better, bringing in double the amount of Kalki at USD 2 million.

The film saw strong openings across the board. In Australia, it recorded the second-biggest four-day opening for an Indian film. While it could have comfortably taken the top spot, there wasn’t enough showcasing for the Hindi version. Although consistent data isn’t available, Nepal had the biggest start for an Indian film ever. The Middle East had a strong showing with nearly USD 4 million, and the United Kingdom crossed the GBP 1 million mark over the weekend. Tamil-speaking markets such as Malaysia, Singapore, and Sri Lanka also saw strong returns.

Overall, barring the disappointment for the Telugu version in North America, everything else delivered for the film.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Pushpa 2 is as follows:

Area Gross United States USD 7,800,000 Canada USD 1,225,000 Australia USD 1,475,000 New Zealand USD 250,000 Middle East USD 3,900,000 Nepal USD 575,000 Singapore USD 400,000 Malaysia USD 350,000 Rest of Asia USD 250,000 United Kingdom USD 1,450,000 Germany USD 225,000 Rest of Europe USD 750,000 Rest of World USD 200,000 OVERSEAS USD 18,850,000

(Rs. 159.00 cr.)

