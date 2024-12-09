Top Highest Single Days at the Indian Box Office: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 dominates
In the list of the highest-grossing single days at the Indian box office, Pushpa 2 appears four times in the top twenty-five. Even more impressively, all four of those instances are in the top ten.
Pushpa 2 has made an extraordinary debut at the Indian box office, with an extended weekend grossing nearly Rs. 600 crore.
The film earned over Rs. 100 crore on each of the four days of its opening weekend, making it only the second film to do so after Baahubali 2. For Baahubali 2 it was the opening day, two days of the weekend and the Labour Day holiday on Monday. Pushpa 2 managed to hit the Rs. 100 crore mark even on the working day Friday as well. To date, there have been only fourteen instances when a film grossed more than Rs. 100 crore in a single day.
In the list of the highest-grossing single days at the Indian box office, Pushpa 2 appears four times in the top twenty-five. Even more impressively, all four of those instances are in the top ten. The film could potentially add a few more entries to the list, including today and possibly on its second Sunday. When Baahubali 2 mayhem occurred in 2017, it managed to stack nine of the ten biggest single days in history under its name.
The highest single days at the Indian box office are as follows:
|Rank
|Title
|Day
|Gross
|1
|Pushpa: The Rule
|1
|Rs. 193.00 cr.
|2
|Pushpa: The Rule
|4
|Rs. 162.00 cr.
|3
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|1
|Rs. 133.00 cr.
|4
|Pushpa: The Rule
|3
|Rs. 132.50 cr.
|5
|RRR
|1
|Rs. 131.00 cr.
|6
|KGF Chapter 2
|1
|Rs. 127.50 cr.
|7
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|3
|Rs. 118.50 cr.
|8
|RRR
|3
|Rs. 109.00 cr.
|9
|Pushpa: The Rule
|2
|Rs. 107.50 cr.
|10
|KGF Chapter 2
|4
|Rs. 106.00 cr.
|11
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2
|Rs. 105.50 cr.
|12
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|4
|Rs. 104.25 cr.
|13
|KGF Chapter 2
|2
|Rs. 104.00 cr.
|14
|Kalki 2898 AD
|1
|Rs. 100.00 cr.
|15
|Kalki 2898 AD
|4
|Rs. 98.50 cr.
|16
|KGF Chapter 2
|3
|Rs. 96.50 cr.
|17
|RRR
|2
|Rs. 96.00 cr.
|18
|Jawan
|4
|Rs. 95.50 cr.
|19
|Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire
|1
|Rs. 94.00 cr.
|20
|Jawan
|3
|Rs. 92.00 cr.
|21
|Jawan
|1
|Rs. 90.00 cr.
|22
|Devara
|1
|Rs. 87.50 cr.
|23
|Saaho
|1
|Rs. 86.50 cr.
|24
|Pathaan
|2
|Rs. 84.75 cr.
|25
|Adipurush
|1
|Rs. 84.50 cr.
