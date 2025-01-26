Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani India Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor's cult movie emerges 3rd biggest re-release grosser since 2000

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin, reigned a successful re-release at the Indian box office. Take a look!

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani takes 3rd spot among the top releases in India for 25 years

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was re-released on January 3, 2025, in Indian cinemas. The movie raked over Rs 1.90 crore on its opening day, taking the second-best start for a re-release movie. It further saw immense demand in the audience due to which stakeholders increased its showcasing over the weekend. The movie stormed Rs 6 crore in its opening weekend and Rs 13 crore in its first week.

Continuing with its terrific trends, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani scored a massive Rs 21 crore net in its final run which is Rs 25 crore gross at the Indian box office. It emerged as a big success for Dharma Productions as the movie was re-released with nominal promotions on social media. Whatever it did at the box office was indeed the result of the nostalgia factor and its cult fan base.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani emerged as the 3rd biggest re-release in India since 2000. The first two spots belong to Tumbbad and Ghilli, respectively.

YJHD re-release joins Tumbbad and Ghilli among the top grossers

The Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone movie joined Tumbbad and Ghilli among the top grossing re-releases of all time. Tumbbad, starring Sohum Shah in the lead, rules at the top among all the releases in the last 25 years. The Rahi Anil Barve directorial stormed an impressive Rs 38 crore gross (Rs 32 crore net) in its second inning and sailed through a verdict-challenging theatrical run.

While Tumbbad grabbed the top spot, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Ghilli slipped to the second spot. The much-loved action drama was re-released in 2023 and it grossed a solid Rs 26.50 crore at the Indian box office.

Here Is The List Of Highest Grossing Films In India Upon Re-Release [Gross Figures]

1. Tumbbad - Rs 38 crore

2. Ghilli - Rs 26.5 crore

3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani - Rs 25 crore

4. Titanic - Rs 18 crore

5. Sholay 3D - Rs 13 crore

6. Laila Majnu - Rs 11.5 crore

7. Rockstar - Rs 11.5 crore

8. Avatar - Rs 10 crore

Which is your favourite movie from the list of highest grossing re-releases and why?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

