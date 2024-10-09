Tumbbad Re-Release Final Box Office Collections: Sohum Shah and Rahi Anil Barve's film sees a REVIVAL; Grosses Rs 38 crore worldwide

Tumbbad, starring Sohum Shah in the lead role, is on the verge of ending its re-release theatrical run. The mytho-horror, directed by Rahi Anil Barve, was initially released in 2018 but couldn't do much at the box office. However, the makers went all out this time and re-released it with better marketing, resulting in a historical box office performance.

Tumbbad Earns Rs 38 Crore In Re-release, Successful Venture

Once a flop will no longer be called a flop, thanks to the historic performance of Tumbbad in its re-release. The movie collected Rs 12.65 crore in its first week of re-release, smashing the lifetime collection of its original run (Rs 12.50 net). Further, it added Rs 11.40 crore net in its second week, taking the total cume near to Rs 25 crore mark. The movie slowed down in its third weekend due to the arrival of a new release- Devara, but still managed to hold well and collected a sum of around Rs 7.3 crore since then.

The final cume of Tumbbad re-release is ending at Rs 31.35 crore net in India, which is Rs 37.75 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The total box office collection of Tumbbad, including its initial and latest theatrical runs, has reached Rs 43.85 crore net in India. Reports are rife that Sohum Shah will release it soon in the US market.

What worked for Tumbbad Re-Release?

When the movie was first released in 2018, it was ignored at the box office due to the lack of any star face. However, with time, the cinematic gem achieved a cult status and the makers flooded with re-release requests from the fans.

With much anticipation, It was re-released on September 13, 2024. Soon, the movie started outperforming new releases like The Buckingham Murders, Yudhra, and Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam with its stronghold and demand at the box office.

The lack of any significant release, the cult fan-following and the fresh promotional assets of Tumbbad helped it in a big way to attract the crowd in the theatres. Interestingly, Tumbbad has become the highest-grossing re-release movie in India since 2000.

The makers have also announced the sequel of Tumbbad which is expected to roll on the floors from next year. If all goes well, Tumbbad 2 will have a grand opening at the box office.

Watch Tumbbad Trailer:

About Tumbbad

When a family builds a shrine for Hastar, a monster who is never to be worshipped, and attempts to get their hands on his cursed wealth, they face catastrophic consequences. (Credit: IMDb)

