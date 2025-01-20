Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Final Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone movie set to wrap theatrical run at Rs 25.50 crore globally

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Kalki Koechlin, is near its theatrical end at the box office. Originally released in 2012, the romantic drama marked a successful re-run by emerging as a crowd favorite in 2025, too.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani eyes Rs 25.50 crore end; bags a Superhit verdict in re-release

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani opened with an impressive Rs 1.75 crore net in its re-release, the second-best opening for a re-release movie after Tumbbad. Further, it registered a phenomenal weekend, clocking around Rs 6.50 crore net. As demand rose, the movie saw an increase in showcasing and stormed Rs 12.95 crore net in its first week. It continued to rake up a significant audience in its second week, too, and it wrapped up by minting Rs 5.45 crore.

The movie is currently running in its third week and is expected to wind up its box office journey very soon with the arrival of Akshay Kumar's Sky Force. Currently, the total cume of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is near the Rs 20 crore net mark in India.

It will wind up its second inning by hitting Rs 21 crore net (Rs 25 crore gross) in India. YJHD was also re-released in the United Kingdom, where it grossed around Rs 50 lakh, taking the final cume to Rs 25.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

YJHD storms past Rs 200 crore mark domestically, thanks to a successful re-run

The Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer cult romantic drama will swiftly hit the Rs 200 crore net mark in a couple of days.

For the uninitiated, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had collected Rs 178 crore net in the original theatrical run, bagging a blockbuster verdict. Further, it added around Rs 1.25 crore in a very limited re-release in 2024, taking the total cume to Rs 179.25 crore net. Currently, the total collection of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani stands around Rs 199 crore, and it will soon pass the double-century mark.

