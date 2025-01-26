Interstellar Re-Release India Advance Booking: Christopher Nolan's movie eyes to surpass original run with robust prebookings

Celebrating its 10th release anniversary, Christopher Nolan’s one of the finest movies, Interstellar, is gearing up for the second run in India. The sci-fi adventure starring Michael Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway is recording a robust advance sale ahead of its re-release.

Interstellar aims to surpass its original run with robust pre-sales

The Hollywood biggie has stormed past the advance booking of 1,00,000 tickets for its limited re-release in India. With 10 days more in the bank, Interstellar is expected to double its pre-sales. However, one must note that the movie has been released in IMAX and other premium formats so far. It will be interesting to see if the stakeholders decide to bring it in the standard formats, too.

The advance sale of Interstellar has proved once again that the movie has huge potential in the Indian markets, thanks to its cinematic brilliance and Christopher Nolan’s brand value. The film is expected to storm the box office with a banger opening weekend figure, followed by a phenomenal hold on the weekdays. Interestingly, a few theaters have already announced that they will screen it 24*7, while more are likely to join. It will aim to surpass the lifetime box office collection of its original run in India.

For the unversed, Interstellar had grossed a massive Rs 50 crore in the Indian markets during its original theatrical run in 2016.

Interstellar targets historic re-release in India

If the stakeholders manage to satisfy the audience's demand and increase its exposure by adding national multiplex chains, Interstellar will blow up the box office. Considering its robust advance sales, it is expected to become the #1 movie among all re-releases in the Indian box office since 2000.

For the unversed, the top spot belongs to Sohum Shah starrer Tumbbad, which grossed an Impressive Rs 38 crore during its re-run in 2024. Among the Hollywood biggies, Interstellar will have to smash the re-release collections of Avatar (Rs 10 crore) and Titanic (Rs 18 crore), which will be easy targets.

The Christopher Nolan directorial is slated for release on February 7, in a clash with Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravikumar and Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa.

