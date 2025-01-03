Box Office: How is Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani getting love even after 12 years? Decoding the modern day cult

"Main udna chahta hun, daudna chahta hun. Girna bhi chahta hun. Bas, rukna nahi chahta!" Remember when Ranbir Kapoor as Bunny delivered this iconic line in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani? Cut to 2025, the 2013 film is cherished till date and has emerged as a modern-day cult among cinephiles. Let's decode why Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer continues to receive love even after 12 years.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Eyeing Rs 2 Crore On Opening Day

Dharma Productions recently announced that Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani will be re-released in cinemas on January 3, 2025. And the day has come. The coming-of-age romantic comedy recorded huge advance bookings for its re-release. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's 2013 film is targetting the opening of Rs 2 crore net on the first day.

The re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has a chance to collect Rs 20 crore net in its full run and going by its nostalgia factor, it won't be surprising to reach the target. The 2013 movie is available to stream on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. However, the audience, especially new generation including millennials and Gen-Z, would flock to theaters to relive its charm again in cinemas.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Records Biggest Advance Bookings For Re-Release

Also starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has recorded biggest advance bookings in pre-sales of its re-release in Hindi markets. The Ayan Mukerji helmer sold around 25,000 tickets for the first day in top three national chains, 20,000 tickets in PVR Inox and 5,000 in Cinepolis.

The second innings of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is expected to have a solid start at the box office. The makers have aptly decided to re-release the 2013 film at this time for the audience enjoy the first weekend of 2025 with their friends.

Watch The Official Trailer Of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani:

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Is All About Friendship, Love, Self-Discovery

More than a decade ago, Ayan Mukerji's directorial, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani taught us the meaning of self-discovery while maintaining relationships with your close ones. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer has gained a cult status for exploring dynamics of friendships, love, and career packed with full dose of drama and entertainment.

The movie, which emerged as a blockbuster during its original release, is cherished for its chemistry between Bunny and Naina along with their friendship with Avi and Aditi. Special mentions to its light-hearted scenes and melodious songs.

