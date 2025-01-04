Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Day 2 India Box Office: Ranbir-Deepika's rom-com nets a terrific Rs 2 crore on Saturday

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani originally hit the screens in 2013. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The 2013 blockbuster continues to receive love from the audience and has received a cult status among the cinephiles. Now that the makers have re-released the film in theaters, it has regenerated quite a buzz among its fans to relive Bunny and Naina's sweet love story packed with their beautiful friendship with Avi and Aditi.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-release Earns Rs 2 Crore On Day 2

Backed by Dharma Productions, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani made a theatrical comeback on January 3, 2025, 12 years after its original release. The 2013 film had a terrific opening of Rs 1.25 crore on the first day. After its successful opening on the limited screens, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer has collected Rs 2 crore on the second day of its re-release.

The cume collection of the re-release of Ayan Mukerji's directorial now stands at Rs 3.25 crore. Also starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin, the blockbuster movie is expected to collect Rs 6 crore in the opening weekend, considering its fan-following and footfalls on the opening day.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Is Second Best Re-release Opener; Tumbbad Is On First Position

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has emerged as the second best opening film for a re-release. Tumbbad tops the charts with the biggest opening day collection during its theatrical comeback in 2024. The 2018 folk horror starring Sohum Shah opened to Rs 1.5 crore on the first day of its re-release in September last year.

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji's 2013 directorial recorded the biggest pre-sales for a Hindi movie re-release this year. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's film sold 25,000 tickets for the opening day in top three national chains. PVR Inox and Cinepolis. Out of which, 20,000 tickets were from PVR Inox and 5,000 were recorded from Cinepolis.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani collected Rs 236.75 crore net in India in its full run during its original release and emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. The re-release earnings would surely boost its overall performance.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

