After collecting Rs 178 crore in its original run in 2013, the Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-led Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani is adding up numbers to the total a decade after its release. Earlier in 2024, the film raked in Rs 1.25 crore in the re-release, but the real run is coming now in 2025, as the film has scored Rs 6.50 crore in its opening weekend, taking the total collections to Rs 185.95 crore. The Karan Johar-produced film directed by Ayan Mukerji is racing toward the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office in Hindi.

In this latest re-release, Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani opened to Rs 1.10 crore on Friday, and saw a jump of over 100 percent on Saturday to collect Rs 2.25 crore, and consolidated the same with another spike in numbers to Rs 3.20 crore on Sunday. The film released on about 700 shows, and the count has now grown to 2100 on Sunday based on demand from the audience. The film is being celebrated on the big screen and is arguably the most popular romantic comedy of last 15 years for the cinema-going audience.

The hold in Monday will give us an idea about the possibilities of Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani to enter the Rs 200 crore club, and the weekend trajectory suggests strong chances for this Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone film to attain the feat. It’s already a blockbuster in its original run, and it is now about hitting a landmark number.

The success of YJHD in re-release also emphasis on the importance of popular music in the world of movies. It is a sign from the audience to the filmmakers in Hindi to deliver good romantic comedies on the big screen. The hope is on the wheel to reinvent itself and move over the overdose in action space.Talking of re-releases, YJHD is the second success for Ranbir Kapoor after Rockstar, and the coming few vacant weeks could see films like Wake Up Sid, Barfi and Bachna Ae Haseeno to arriving on the big screen again.

Here’s a look at daywise box office of YJHD (Re-Release)

Friday: Rs 1.10 crore

Saturday: Rs 2.25 crore

Sunday: Rs 3.20 crore

Total: Rs 6.50 crore

