BTS' agency threatens strong action against military app The Camp for violating artists' publicity rights

BTS members are currently fulfilling their military service. RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook enlisted in the military this December. Jin, SUGA and J-Hope joined the members for their enlistment ceremony. Earlier, BTS members were excluded from the Star Soldier list on The Camp app which lets people in the military interact with others. BIGHIT MUSIC released a statement saying that they would be taking strict actions.

BIGHIT MUSIC threatens strict measures against military app, The Camp

On January 9, BTS' agency BIGHIT MUSIC released a statement regarding the unfair usage of BTS members' names and portrairts by the military app The Camp. They stated that last month, they had sent proof that The Camp used BTS' portraits and names without permission, violating publicity rights. They added that they will strengthen monitoring and take strict measures regarding actions that infringe on publicity rights, for which the company and the artist have invested significant capital effort. It had earlier come to light that The Camp had been operating communities for BTS members without proper permissions.

The Camp is an app which lets people in the military interact with their friends and families. As celebrities enlist for their military service, fans can also keep in touch with them who are included in the Star Soldier list which is a paid service.

Advertisement

RM and V enlisted for their mandatory military service on December 11 and Jimin and Jungkook enlisted on December 12. All BTS members united together as RM and V enlisted in the military. J-Hope and SUGA joined for Jimin and Jungkook's military enlistment. RM and V have both shared their feelings on social media platforms. They shared photos and expressed their love for the fans. Jungkook and Jimin did live broadcasts and interacted with fans as their enlistment before their enlistment.

BTS released their documentary BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star on December 20. It will be an eight-part series and showcase the group's journey through a decade. It is streaming on Disney+.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' agency HYBE warns military community app The Camp against unauthorized use of artist's IP for monetary gains