BTS’ Black Swan surpasses 500 million views on YouTube becoming their 17th music video to do so

BTS' 2020 track Black Swan surpassed 500 million views on YouTube this January. All members of the group are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service. RM, V, Jungkook and Jimin were the last ones to enlist and started their service this December. Jin is expected to complete his service by the middle of 2024. Here are the details of BTS' latest streak.

BTS' Black Swan reaches new milestone

BTS' Black Swan was released in 2020 as a part of their album Map of Soul: 7. There were two videos released for the track, one featuring MN Dance Company which was released in January and the other featuring BTS members which was released in March. The music video with the BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook surpassed 500 million views on YouTube on January 15. This became their 17th music video to achieve this feat.

The song revolves around the fears of an artist to lose their interest and inspiration in their art. The song was well-received by the critics and the fans. Other music videos to reach this milestone are DNA, Fire, Fake Love, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), IDOL, Dope, Boy With Luv, Blood Sweat & Tears, Save Me, Dynamite, Butter, Not Today, Permission to Dance, ON (Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima), Spring Day, and Life Goes On.

Advertisement

BTS' recent activities

RM and V enlisted for their mandatory military service on December 11 and Jimin and Jungkook enlisted on December 12. All BTS members united together as RM and V enlisted in the military. J-Hope and SUGA joined for Jimin and Jungkook's military enlistment. RM and V have both shared their feelings on social media platforms. They shared photos and expressed their love for the fans. Jungkook and Jimin did live broadcasts and interacted with fans as their enlistment before their enlistment.

BTS released their documentary BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star on December 20. It is an eight-part series and showcases the group's journey through a decade. It is streaming on Disney+.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' agency threatens strong action against military app The Camp for violating artists' publicity rights