BTS' Jimin and Jungkook to take fans across New York, Jeju and Sapporo in travel show Are You Sure?!; know full release schedule

BTS' Jimin and Jungkook are set to offer fans a thrilling experience as they explore New York, Jeju, and Sapporo in their upcoming travel variety show, Are You Sure?! Scheduled to release weekly starting from August 8, this series promises to immerse fans in enthralling and adventurous experiences across diverse destinations.

BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook’s travel show to release weekly episodes

On July 4, BTS' label, BIGHIT MUSIC, shed some light on Jimin and Jungkook's upcoming travel variety show Are You Sure?! The show, set to debut on Disney+, promises to take fans on an unpredictable journey across iconic destinations. Scheduled to be released weekly starting from August 8, 2024, the show will feature eight episodes showcasing the duo's adventures in New York, Jeju, and Sapporo.

Jimin and Jungkook, aka Jikook known for their close friendship and chemistry as Busan brothers, embarked on this journey without any predefined plans, aiming to capture the joy of spontaneous travel. Each episode will delve into their experiences as they explore different seasons in different countries; summer in the USA, autumn in their homeland South Korea, and winter in Japan, offering fans a glimpse into their personal adventures and cultural encounters.

The announcement, made on Weverse read, “We would like to inform you that Jimin and Jungkook’s unpredictable travel variety show Are You Sure?! will be released on Disney+." It further detailed the release schedule for each episode, starting with Episodes 1 and 2 scheduled for August 8, 2024, at 4 PM KST. Subsequent episodes will air weekly, with Episode 3 airing on August 15, and the final Episode 8 set for September 19, 2024.

Meanwhile, anticipation is high among ARMYs (BTS’ beloved fans) as they eagerly await the show's premiere, ready to support Jimin and Jungkook in their new exciting journey, beyond music, showcasing their natural brotherhood and adventurous spirits on screen.

More about Jimin and Jungkook’s show Are You Sure?!

A couple of days back on July 2, BTS set their fans frenzy by dropping a small hazy clip captioned "coming soon" featuring two of the septet members. Eagle-eyed ARMYs were swift to recognize that the duo were none other than the Busan boys Jimin and Jungkook. Subsequently, on the following day, BIGHIT MUSIC finally announced Jimin and Jungkook's upcoming travel variety show Are You Sure?! revealing a poster of the duo surrounded by lush greenery.