BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Ep 5-6 posters: Welcome, Begin Again glimpse OUT; see pics

BTS, the popular K-pop supergroup, has revealed fresh posters for the upcoming episodes of their ongoing eight-part docuseries, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star. The titles, Welcome! and Begin Again, suggest a reflection of the themes explored in episodes 5 and 6.

BTS’ new posters for episodes 5 and 6

BTS treated fans to striking posters in January, unveiling a glimpse of episodes 5 and 6 in their ongoing docuseries, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star. With titles Welcome! and Begin Again, these monochromatic posters, adorned with colored titles against a white background, showcase BTS and tease intriguing themes, building anticipation for the captivating narratives in store for fans.

Poster 1: Welcome

BTS' Welcome! Poster, bathed in joyful yellow letters, contrasts with the monochromatic theme. The image features glasses clinking, suggesting a celebration. Above this, BTS is adorned in white outfits within a stadium, likely during one of their concerts, engaging in cheers with their fans. Interpreting the imagery, it hints that the corresponding episode may focus on joyous moments shared by BTS members with their dedicated fanbase, the ARMYs during concerts and the celebrations following it.

Poster 2: Begin Again

In the Begin Again poster, a predominantly white theme prevails, with white letters spelling out Begin Again and BTS dressed in white. The image above showcases their lyric book featuring the lyrics of the song Yet To Come from their Anthology album Proof. Beneath this, the members, clad in a white and yellow theme, pose for a selfie, with leader RM capturing the moment. This episode centers around their Proof era, marking the period just before they embarked on their individual solo journeys.

Check out the teaser poster below!

Teaser for BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Ep 5-6

In addition to unveiling posters for episodes 5 and 6, BTS previously treated fans to a preview that offered a glimpse into the upcoming themes and narratives. The preview emphasizes the group's gratitude for performing in front of a sizable post-Covid audience, ranging from 50,000 to 60,000.

It delves into reflections on their decade-long journey in the industry, exploring emotions and thoughts on the past and future. Celebrating their 10th year together in 2023, the group encourages each other to embrace the newness of the situation and venture into uncharted territory in the preview. Episode 5 is scheduled for release on January 3 at 5 PM KST, 1:30 PM IST followed by episode 6.

Check out the preview below-

