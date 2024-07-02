HYBE comments on BTS' Jin becoming torch bearer for South Korea at Paris Olympics; says 'will confirm details soon'

BTS member Jin was discharged from the military on June 12. Following his return, he has continuously been keeping busy with solo schedules. Earlier, reports emerged suggesting that he will transform into the torch bearer for South Korea at the Paris Olympics 2024. BTS’ agency HYBE has commented on the news.

BTS' agency says 'will confirm soon' regarding Jin becoming torch bearer at Paris Olympics

On July 2, Sports Chosun reported that an official representative from BTS; agency HYBE commented on reports of Jin becoming the torch bearer at the Paris Olympics.

In a phone call with the outlet, the official shared that anything related to Olympics news can only be announced after a detailed consultation with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The representative further stated that “we will organize and announce our position on the torch relay soon.”

Know more about Jin's participation in torch relay at 2024 Paris Olympics

Earlier today, many Korean reports emerged saying that Jin has been selected as the South Korean representative to participate in the traditional Olympic torch relay. The original report by Dispatch said that the K-pop idol will soon leave for France to transform into a torch bearer at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

The possible date for the tradition is scheduled on July 27, although the exact time and locations are yet to be revealed.

It is believed that the first Olympic torch was lit at the temple of Hera in Olympia. Since then, the tradition has been going on every time with the International Olympic Committee selecting the torch bearer based on their contributions to society and significance.

Many think since BTS as a group has immense influence not only in South Korea or Asia but across the borders in many countries, Jin has been chosen to participate in the prestigious torch relay.

Catch up on Jin's latest activities

Meanwhile, on June 12, Jin returned home after an 18-month-long mandatory military enlistment. He was the first among BTS to enlist for the service and the first to get discharged.

Upon his return, on June 13, he held an in-person hug event, meeting the fans on the special occasion of BTS FESTA 2024, marking the group’s 11th debut anniversary.

In addition, soon he is scheduled to make a guest appearance on an MBC variety show. Overall, he is keeping quite busy with his solo schedules.

