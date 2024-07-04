BTS’ Jin teases upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic appearance in new pictures; J-Hope, Lee Sang Yeob cheer singer

BTS’ Jin recently shared new photos on his social media, giving fans a glimpse of his upcoming appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In the pictures, Jin is seen smiling brightly in a selfie. Fellow member J-Hope and actor Lee Sang Yeob cheered on the idol by liking the post as well.

BTS’ Jin teases Olympic appearance in new post

In the latest photos shared on July 4th, BTS' Jin strikes an adorable pose in front of the camera, flashing a V sign. His Instagram post features three selfies, all without captions. Jin sports a clean look with a white shirt, and keen-eyed fans, known as ARMYs, quickly noticed something on his hand, possibly hinting at his upcoming Olympic appearance.

Jin was seen wearing a Special Olympics bracelet, which supports athletes with intellectual disabilities through a non-profit organization. A portion of the sales from Force 10 Go Beyond will be donated to this cause. Special Olympics is the largest sports organization globally for individuals with intellectual disabilities, offering year-round training and activities to 5 million participants and Unified Sports partners across 172 countries.

Fans also noticed that Jin's post was immediately liked by his fellow member, J-Hope. J-Hope is known for actively cheering on and supporting his bandmates through social media, and this instance was no exception. Additionally, Jin's good friend, actor Lee Sang Yeob, known for his roles in K-dramas such as While You Were Sleeping and My Lovely Boxer, also quickly liked the post, further endearing fans to their friendship.

More about Jin at the Olympics

BTS’ Jin has recently been confirmed to participate in the torch relay for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. BIGHIT MUSIC announced on July 3 that Jin will be a torchbearer for the Summer Olympics, starting on July 27. While the specific schedule has not been disclosed, BIGHIT MUSIC added that Jin will participate in the torch relay to promote messages of harmony and peace.

The torch relay for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games commenced last April in Olympia, Greece, and will journey through 64 regions, encompassing both urban and coastal areas of France, until the opening ceremony. Torchbearers like Jin will visit significant historical sites that symbolize the host country.

