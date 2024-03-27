BTS' Jungkook makes Billboard 200 history as first Korean soloist with debut album GOLDEN charting for 20 weeks

Nearly five months after its release, BTS member Jungkook's solo debut album continues to create waves on the Billboard 200 charts. Jungkook has now officially etched his name in history as the first Korean soloist to have an album chart for 20 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200. This remarkable achievement was accomplished with his debut solo album, GOLDEN.

BTS’ Jungkook’s GOLDEN creates history on Billboard 200

On March 26 local time, Billboard announced that BTS' Jungkook's album GOLDEN had maintained its position on the Billboard 200 at No. 113, marking its impressive 20th consecutive week on the chart. This milestone makes GOLDEN the first album by a Korean solo artist to achieve such longevity on the Billboard 200. Additionally, in its 20th week, the album continued to perform well, holding steady at No. 24 on Billboard's Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 36 on the Top Album Sales chart.

Meanwhile, Jungkook has further solidified his position as the longest-charting K-pop soloist on Billboard's Artist 100, maintaining the No. 68 spot in his 32nd week on the chart. His title track, Standing Next to You, also demonstrated remarkable consistency, holding steady at No. 9 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart in its 20th week, making it the ninth best-selling song of the week in the United States. Moreover, Standing Next To You secured the No. 27 position in its 14th consecutive week on the Pop Airplay chart, which tracks weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States.

Advertisement

Finally, all three of Jungkook’s singles from his album GOLDEN have made significant climbs on both of Billboard’s global charts this week. On the Global Excl. U.S. chart, Seven (featuring Latto) ascended to No. 22, Standing Next to You reached No. 35, and 3D (featuring Jack Harlow) climbed to No. 101. Meanwhile, on the Global 200 chart, Seven rose to No. 42, Standing Next to You to No. 51, and 3D to No. 146. These achievements underscore the continued global impact and popularity of Jungkook's music even while he currently serves in the military.

Watch Standing Next To You here-

More about Jungkook’s GOLDEN

GOLDEN marks the debut studio album by South Korean singer Jungkook of BTS, officially released on November 3, 2023, under BIGHIT MUSIC. Primarily falling within the pop genre, the album garnered generally favorable reviews from critics. Notably, it includes guest appearances by Jack Harlow, Major Lazer, Latto, and DJ Snake. The album was heralded by the pre release singles Seven and 3D, with a third single, Standing Next to You, released simultaneously with the album itself.

Watch Seven featuring Latto here-

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook is first K-pop soloist to reach 100 million views on 3 music videos from debut album GOLDEN