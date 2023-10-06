BTS' Jungkook radiates shine in new concept photos from upcoming album GOLDEN

BTS' Jungkook looks stunning in a newly released set of 'Shine' concept photos. The concept photos are from his first solo album GOLDEN which will arrive on November 3, 2023. The 'Golden Maknae' will be the last BTS member to release his own solo album. Previously BTS' Jungkook has given out two chart-topping hit singles 'Seven' and '3D' with his soloist debut.

'SHINE' concept photos from BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN

BIGHIT MUSIC recently released the first set of concept photos featuring BTS' Jungkook from his first-ever solo album GOLDEN. Three photos were released under the 'Shine' concept. BTS' Jungkook looked like a star boy serving the uber cool vibe. He wore a mesh t-shirt along with a black blazer and a pair of denims. The whole look was completed with chunky black shoes and a heavily studded chain. Jungkook's piercing and six-pack abs also made their debut in the concept photos. In one of the concept photos BTS' Jungkook was seen having his golden hour moment. BTS' Jungkook aims to share stories of golden moments from his life that he witnessed as the BTS' golden maknae and as a soloist through his upcoming album GOLDEN. Check out the 'Shine' concept photos below:

About BTS' Jungkook's first solo album GOLDEN

BTS' Jungkook took everyone by surprise when the announcement for his first-ever solo album was dropped on October 4 at midnight KST. The GOLDEN album's news sent everyone buzzing on the internet. BTS' Jungkook will release GOLDEN on November 3 at 1 PM KST. The solo album will feature 11 tracks inclusive of his previously released digital singles 'Seven' and '3D'. BTS' Jungkook will also deliver special stage performances and make various appearances alongside the release of GOLDEN as stated by BIGHIT MUSIC. Currently, BTS' Jungkook will premiere his newly released single 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) on the Music Bank show on October 13. We are excited about the release of GOLDEN and the new tracks that will come along. You can view the promotion schedule for GOLDEN below:

