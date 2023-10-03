BTS' Jungkook's Seven continues reign on Billboard's Global U.S. and Global 200 charts amid 3D release

BTS’ Jungkook recently released his second digital single 3D in collaboration with American rapper Jack Harlow. Prior to this, the youngest member of BTS released his first digital single Seven which took the global music scene by storm. Rolled out on July 14, Seven featuring American rapper Latto maintains its stronghold across multiple genres on the Global chart, months after its release. Meanwhile, Jungkook’s new solo 3D continues clinching top spots on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube worldwide.

BTS' Jungkook Seven claims second spot on global charts leaving behind Taylor Swift

Jungkook’s Seven has garnered praise and appreciation from critics and fans for its uplifting tempo, addictive tunes, and strong vocals. On October 3, Billboard revealed its weekly Global excl. U.S. top 10 chart. Leading the pack was Doja Cat's Paint The Town Red, with Seven by Jungkook ft. Latto clinching the second spot. Kenya Grace's Strangers, Myke Towers' Lala, Karol G, and Peso Pluma's Qlona rounded out the top five positions respectively. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's Cruel Summer made a debut in the 6th position.

Jungkook’s Seven claims the second spot on the Global 200 Top 10 chart

On September 30, Seven achieved 800 million Spotify streams, making Jungkook the first male artist to accomplish this mark in a lightning-fast amount of time. The weekly Global 200 top 10 list was unveiled by Billboard in its most recent music chart ranking. The number one spot was once again held by Doja Cat's Paint The Town Red, which was followed by Jungkoo’s Seven in second place and Taylor Swift's Cruel Summer in third. Fans are celebrating this win-win condition for the BTS’ golden maknae in all the top global genres.

Jungkook’s latest 3D and its dynamic versions

On October 2nd, Jungkook released four different versions of his song 3D. The new digital single featuring Jack Harlow alongside the Stay Alive singer enjoyed a strong debut, topping Spotify's global rankings as well as music charts in Japan. The Oricon chart data that was made available on September 29th revealed that Jungkook's 3D debuted at the top of the Daily Digital Single Ranking with 10,519 downloads. Furthermore, 3D had earlier shown a strong music potential following an astounding success by dominating iTunes charts across more than 100 different countries and regions.

