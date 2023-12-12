BTS’ Jungkook shaves head for military enlistment; Older brother shares candid PIC with emotional message

The military service of the entire K-pop group BTS has officially begun, as Jungkook and Jimin have enlisted today. This news has stirred up intense emotions among their devoted fans. As part of a companion program, Jungkook and Jimin will be entering the camp together.

Prior to his enlistment, Jungkook held a final live session with ARMYs, while Jimin also went live. Following Jungkook's enlistment, his brother shared a heartfelt message along with a photo of him shaving his head.

Jungkook’s brother’s message for him

Following Jungkook's enlistment, his brother, Jeon Jung Hyun, shared a poignant image on Instagram showing the idol shaving his head. In the accompanying caption, he expressed how witnessing this moment took him back a decade, extending his well-wishes to Jungkook.

The official BTS social media account posted two pictures. In one image, Jimin and Jungkook were captured playfully touching each other's shaved heads. The second photo featured the duo along with J-Hope and SUGA, dressed casually before their military enlistment. Previously, RM and V had also enlisted, and their departure was marked by the presence of all the BTS members.

Jungkook’s promise to ARMYs

This act also appeared to be the concluding step in fulfilling Jungkook's emotional promise to ARMYs regarding his hair. In May, Jungkook had prepared fans for his enlistment, mentioning that he would change his hair to make the transition less startling. Jungkook in May said, “I won't abruptly cut all my hair; instead, I'll progressively trim it shorter and shorter. It's like hair-lighting (a play on words from gaslighting), and I'll continue to shorten my hair until you all suddenly wonder, 'When did his hair become so short? When did he buzz his hair?' That way, I aim to make my short haircut feel natural.”

He appeared to uphold this commitment, and as he conducted new broadcasts for fans, ARMYs observed his hair gradually getting shorter. Netizens who reviewed Jungkook's live sessions noted how he remained true to his promise, with his hair getting shorter after each broadcast. This shows the BTS maknae’s impressive commitment to his fans. Jungkook consistently takes things into his own hands, including shaving his own head, while fulfilling his pledge to make the process more manageable for fans.

