BTS' V's mistakenly credited for song by another artist on Spotify; fans urge to fix error

BTS' V was credited for a song on a streaming platform that was not actually sung by him. The fans noticed the error on the platform's end and informed them about the issue. V is currently fulfilling his military service along with the other members. His latest release was his English single FRI(END)S, released earlier in March.

BTS' V miscredited on streaming platform

On May 27, BTS fans noticed that member V was credited for a song titled OK on Spotify, which raised curiosity. Upon listening to the track, the fans realized that V was mistakenly credited for a song by another artist. Fans took to social media to inform the streaming platform about the error and asked them to fix it.

V made his debut as a soloist in September 2023 with the album Layover and the title track Slow Dancing. With his solo release, V solidified his position as a successful global musician.

RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are fulfilling their mandatory military service. They keep in touch with their fans, share messages about their progress, and display their love on social media.

RM is preparing to release his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, which is set to be released on May 28.

Based on the BTS universe, the drama Begins Youth premiered on April 30. The project has been garnering a lot of love and attention from fans.

SUGA: Agust D Tour D-DAY the Movie was released in theaters on April 13. The film focuses on his concert as Agust D. Within 10 days of release, the film surpassed USD 10 million in revenue.

V released his much-anticipated digital single FRI(END)S on March 15. The track will be in all English and will discuss the loneliness of love. The song has entered several charts and set new records for the idol.

