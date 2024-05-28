'It's been a very long time': BTS' Jin's Wootteo makes comeback ahead of K-pop star's military discharge

BTS’ Jin will soon be returning from military service and fans are very excited for him to be back. Jin is the oldest member of BTS and enlisted in the military ahead of others.

Before Jin’s military discharge, the character created by him Wootteo made an adorable return to social media with a special message and post. The post has fueled comeback rumors after the idol's highly awaited return.

BTS’ Jin-created The Astronaut character Wootteo makes a comeback and sends a special message

Jin of BTS created a special character alongside his official debut single The Astronaut, named Wootteo. After Jin enlisted in the military on December 13, 2022. Wootteo’s Instagram page also went silent. But now as Jin’s military discharge date comes nearer, Wootteo has made his adorable return to social media.

Wootteo made a return to social media by posting a new photo on its official Instagram with the caption: It's been a very long time… How are you all doing? Interestingly he used Wootteoke instead of otteoke (the Korean word for How) making a pun by mixing the name and the question word.

See Jin’s Wootteo’s comeback post here:

BTS’ Jin and Coldplay music rumors

In other interesting developments fans have been noting that the popular British rock band Coldplay has been hinting at new music soon. They changed their display picture to the moon phases and ‘moon’ has been a nickname for Jin.

Additionally, Coldplay’s Chris Martin has been seen adorning Wootteo on his clothes while the band also carried the Wootteo plushie with them to concerts once again. Fans also saw that the moon posted in Wootteo’s post and moon in the Coldplay’s concept photo are similar.

All these incidents have got fans hoping and thinking that there might be a Jin and Coldplay collaboration in the cards soon after the K-pop idol’s return from the military.

More about Jin

Jin also known by his full name Kim Seokjin is the oldest member of the iconic boy band BTS. Jin enlisted in the military in December 2022 and is expected to get discharged next month in June 2024. Meanwhile, Jin began a countdown to his military discharge in March 2024.

