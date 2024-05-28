Where was BTS' RM's Groin music video shot? UK location can expect massive fan crowds after earning K-pop nod

BTS member RM recently unveiled his 2nd solo album Right Place, Wrong Person. Till now, he has released three music videos for this album, with the latest one made for the track titled Groin. As the experimental music video quickly attracted significant attention, fans discovered the location where it was shot.

ARMYs to flock to THIS UK location after BTS' RM filmed Groin music video here

On May 27, RM dropped an experimental music video for Groin, which already amassed an impressive 1.3 million views on YouTube within less than 24 hours. Dedicated ARMYs carefully analyzed every frame of the video and noticed that it was primarily filmed on a residential street in the UK. One house, located at 86A Cobbold Road, London, made a brief appearance in the video, and fans wasted no time sharing this exciting discovery on Twitter or X.

Many also think ARMYs will soon flock to the location as after the BTS leader shot a music video there, it transformed into a 'landmark'. After this revelation, there's a high chance fans will queue up in front of the house to take pictures, remembering the place that appeared in RM's Groin MV.

More about BTS' RM's latest music video for Groin

Followed by the pre-release Come back to me and the title track LOST!, RM unveiled his third music video for 2nd solo album Right Place, Wrong Person.

The lyrics of the track Groin encapsulate the honest emotion of a person for the other individual he despises. The funky style music video elevates the song’s overall vibe through a 90s hip-hop theme which made fans feel ‘homey’.

Groin and its music video play a pivotal role in capturing the overall vibe of Right Place, Wrong Person as it brilliantly portrays RM’s unfiltered feelings despite what society says.

More about BTS' RM's latest solo album Right Place, Wrong Person

On May 24, BTS' RM unveiled his highly-anticipated second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person. This marks his solo comeback almost 1 year and six months following his first album Indigo, which was released in 2022.

This brand-new album features a total of 11 tracks including title track LOST!, pre-release Come back to me, Groin, Right People, Wrong Place, out of love, Heaven, Around the world in a day (feat. Moses Sumney), Domodachi (feat. Little Simz), ? (Interlude), Nuts, and ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll).

