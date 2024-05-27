BTS Jungkook's Please Don't Change from GOLDEN becomes singer's 13th song to surpass 100 million Spotify streams

BTS member Jungkook's solo track Please Don't Change from his debut album GOLDEN hits 100 million streams on Spotify, marking his 13th song to achieve this milestone. Jungkook made his chart-smashing solo debut with GOLDEN led by Standing Next to You in November 2023.

Despite his ongoing military service, BTS’ golden maknae Jungkook continues to make waves in the music industry, with his solo track Please Don't Change reaching a remarkable milestone of over 100 million streams on Spotify. This achievement marks the fifth song from his debut solo album GOLDEN to achieve this feat, solidifying Jungkook's place as a global music sensation.

Produced in collaboration with renowned DJ Snake, Please Don't Change blends electronic dance-pop elements with Jungkook's captivating vocals, creating a sensory delight for listeners worldwide. The song's emotive lyrics, expressing a sincere desire for enduring love, resonate deeply with fans.

Jungkook's Spotify success extends beyond this single track, with several of his solo and collaborative efforts surpassing the 100 million streams mark. Notably, GOLDEN stands out as the first and only Asian solo album by an Asian artist to exceed 3.4 billion streams on Spotify, underscoring Jungkook's monumental impact on the platform.

More details about Jungkook’s solo career

Jeon Jungkook, widely known as Jungkook, has solidified his position as a multitalented artist beyond his role in BTS. From his solo tracks to remarkable collaborations, Jungkook has continually showcased his versatility and talent.

His solo endeavors began with impactful contributions to BTS' discography, including solo tracks like Begin, Euphoria, and My Time, each resonating deeply with audiences worldwide. Jungkook's solo journey reached new heights with his debut single Seven, featuring Latto, which soared to the top of various global charts and set unprecedented streaming records on Spotify.

Further expanding his horizons, Jungkook ventured into collaborations with international artists such as Charlie Puth on Left and Right, delivering captivating performances that have garnered widespread acclaim. Notably, his participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the song Dreamber for the opening ceremony showcased his global influence and musical prowess.

Continuing to break barriers, Jungkook's recent releases, including 3D featuring Jack Harlow and his debut solo album GOLDEN further demonstrate his evolution as a solo artist.

