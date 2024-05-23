BTS’ RM shares spooky and intriguing teaser for title track LOST from upcoming solo album Right Place, Wrong Person; watch

BTS’ RM has released an interesting official teaser for the music video of his upcoming title track LOST. Meanwhile, Right Place, Wrong Person is RM's eagerly anticipated second solo album, set to drop on May 24 KST. This album follows his previous hit release, Indigo.

BTS’ RM drops teaser for LOST

BTS' RM, the leader of the group, released the official teaser for his upcoming title track LOST on May 22, 2024. The 19-second teaser features four individuals dressed in office attire with eerie expressions standing beneath a flickering ceiling light. The setting is an office space dominated by shades of gray, white, and a hint of ash green—a color palette that compliments the official poster.

The teaser concludes with RM's verse, "God damn lost," as the screen transitions to display the release date and time of LOST. Prior to RM's voice, the short clip creates a strange and eerie atmosphere, heightening fans' anticipation even further.

Meanwhile, on May 19, 2024, RM invited his bandmate and longtime friend Jimin to discuss his upcoming album. In a YouTube video titled MMM (Mini & Moni Music) - RM TEASER, uploaded to BTS' YouTube channel BANGTANTV, the Grammy-nominated artists are seen relaxing and enjoying RM's latest song, Come back to me.

In the teaser, the Wildflower rapper-songwriter expresses his nervousness about playing his new songs for someone for the first time. However, Jimin offers immense support, praising his bandmate for the new tracks and their composition.

More about Right Place, Wrong Person

The BTS leader and rapper, who is currently serving in the military, is all set to release Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24, 2024. Right Place, Wrong Person is RM's second solo project, following his December 2022 release Indigo.

This upcoming album features 11 versatile tracks that exude the relatable universal feeling of being not able to fit in: Nuts, Groins, Right Place, Wrong Person, LOST, Out of Love, Domodachi (feat. Little Simz), ? (Interlude), Heaven, Around the World in a Day (feat. Moses Sumney), ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll), and the pre-release track which dropped recently Come back to me.

