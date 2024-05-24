BTS' RM's Come Back To Me reaches new milestone; debuts at 3rd spot on Billboard's Digital Song Sales Chart

BTS' RM is all set to release his upcoming album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 28. Prior to the album's release, the idol gave a glimpse of what to expect with his track Come Back To Me, which was released on May 10. The song quickly entered several charts. It reached a new milestone as it entered Billboard's Digital Song Sales Chart at number 3.

RM's Come Back To Me takes 3rd spot on Billboard's Digital Song Sales Chart

On May 23, Billboard announced that BTS' RM's track Come Back To Me debuted on the Digital Song Sales Chart at the 3rd spot. This unlocks a new achievement for the artist, as this becomes his 18th solo track to enter the chart in the top 5. Meanwhile, the idol is preparing to release his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person which is set to be released on May 28. He also unveiled the song LOST on May 24 along with the music video. Excitement runs high among fans, as RM had impressed with his first solo album, Indigo, in 2022.

More about BTS

RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are fulfilling their mandatory military service. They keep in touch with their fans and also share messages about their progress and display their love on social media. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

SUGA: Agust D Tour D-DAY the Movie was released in theaters on April 13. The film focuses on his concert as Agust D. Within 10 days of release, the film surpassed USD 10 million in revenue.

V released his much-anticipated digital single FRI(END)S on March 15. The track will be in all English and will discuss the loneliness of love. The song has entered several charts and set new records for the idol.

The drama Begins Youth, which is based on the BTS universe, premiered on April 30. The project has been garnering a lot of love and attention from fans.

ALSO READ: BTS’ RM shares relatable tale of feeling LOST in new trippy music video from 2nd solo album Right Place, Wrong Person; WATCH