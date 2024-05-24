BTS’ RM shares relatable tale of feeling LOST in new trippy music video from 2nd solo album Right Place, Wrong Person; WATCH

BTS' RM has returned with his highly anticipated solo album titled Right Place Wrong Person, featuring its lead track LOST. The album features 11 versatile tracks that exude the relatable universal feeling of being not able to fit in: Nuts, Groins, Right Place, Wrong Person, LOST, Out of Love, Domodachi (feat. Little Simz), ? (Interlude), Heaven, Around the World in a Day (feat. Moses Sumney), ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll), and the pre-release track which dropped recently Come back to me.

BTS’ RM drops LOST

BTS' RM released the title track LOST on May 24 at 9:30 AM IST, 1 PM KST alongside his second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person. LOST (or LOST!) is an alternative pop song addressing the struggles of those who feel lost due to conflicting emotions and unanswered questions. The song emphasizes that even in such situations, having friends by one's side can make it more manageable.

The song is accompanied by an artistic music video. Kim Hanjoo from the K-indie band Silica Gel contributed to the composition, while RM participated in writing the lyrics. The music video, written and directed by Aube Perrie, depicts RM and his friends navigating through a nightmarish office setting, searching for a way out. RM's music consistently carries a poetic essence, akin to reading a diary filled with relatability and warmth, and this song stays true to that sentiment but this time is accompanied by a unique and trippy music video that has multiple hidden metaphors. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Watch the Music video here-

More about Right Place Wrong Person

Right Place, Wrong Person released today on May 24th marks RM's second solo project, succeeding his December 2022 release, Indigo. Announcing the upcoming album BIGHIT MUSIC, RM’s agency dropped an announcement.

According to BIGHT MUSIC, Right Place, Wrong Person, an 11-track album, captures the universal emotions that we all encounter at some stage in life, including the sense of being an outsider who doesn't belong.

Falling under the alternative genre, the album features a lush sound complemented by candid, sincere lyrics. The agency had previously requested anticipation and support from RM's fans for his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. Given the high quality and artistic value evident in both the song and its music video, it's no surprise that it's expected to be a hit.

ALSO READ: BTS' RM and Jimin come together for first listen of Right Place, Wrong Person in new teaser for Mini and Moni Music; watch