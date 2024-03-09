BTS’ SUGA day: IU’s Eight, PSY’s That That, Jungkook’s Stay Alive, more; pick favorite track produced by rapper

Over the years, SUGA has consistently showcased his musical prowess by contributing chart-topping songs for various Korean artists, including his own group, BTS. His self-produced and self-written songs span a wide range of genres, from rap and R&B to hip-hop, ballads, and dance-pop, yet his distinct style always shines through.

SUGA's singular presence in the industry has made him highly sought-after for song production, featuring as a rapper on singles, and composing music for other artists.He has produced hit songs for big names like IU, Suran, PSY, and of course, for his own group, BTS and its members.

SUGA has left his mark in the music industry with notable productions. For instance, his collaboration with IU resulted in the track Eight, a pop-rock song featuring electric guitars and percussion, coupled with poignant lyrics reflecting on lost loved ones. Additionally, he co-wrote and produced That That for iconic artist PSY. Moreover, SUGA showcased his talent by producing Stay Alive, sung by fellow BTS member Jungkook for the original soundtrack of 7Fates:Chakho, a collaborative webtoon by Hybe and Naver Webtoon. This heartfelt ballad adds a dramatic touch with its slow tempo and emotional delivery.

