BTS talks solo debuts, finding own colors, 2025 reunion, more in BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Art Clip 3

BTS unveiled 'BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Art Clip Part 3' following the conclusion of their docu-series. In this clip, the members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, shared their reflections on the next step in their lives as idols. They discussed the prospect of exploring their own colors and venturing into solo projects\, acknowledging that the journey might appear scary. The clip was released on January 15th on the group's official account.

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Art Clip 3

In the nearly 1-minute clip, BTS members discuss the prospect of taking the next step in their careers as idols. When the topic of going solo arises, V expresses that he has always viewed BTS as a collective entity rather than individual members. Jimin adds that taking time for personal reflection is essential to contemplate the next steps for BTS. He emphasizes that spending time alone will help each member figure things out. J-Hope builds on this sentiment, acknowledging the challenges of thinking as solo artists after spending a significant amount of time together. However, he also believes that this period of self-discovery could be beneficial for the group as a whole.

Jungkook reflected on this time as an opportunity to discover his identity and own colors. Jimin encourages a bold approach, saying, “Let's just go for it. Since we haven't gone through anything like that before, let's just go for it.” SUGA sees this period as a chance to learn more about themselves as individuals. The members conclude the video by expressing gratitude to their biggest voice, their fans, the ARMY.

Advertisement

This video follows the finale of the beloved BTS docu-series, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star. In reference to the video, the group officially announced their decision to take a break as a collective and focus more on individual activities in 2022. The revelation unfolded approximately 20 minutes into an hour-long FESTA dinner. During this casual gathering, members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook sat around a dinner table, engaging in playful banter, reminiscing about their journey to fame, and sharing lighthearted moments in June of 2022.

Subsequently, the group made a surprising announcement, revealing their decision to take a break and allowing each member time to pursue solo ventures. Following this announcement, nearly every member released a solo project before embarking on their individual journeys to fulfill mandatory military services. As of now, all seven members of BTS are actively serving their mandatory military commitments.

Watch the clip below-

More about BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star

On July 12, 2022 KST, Disney and HYBE made a joint announcement about a global content collaboration, revealing a documentary series titled BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star. The docu-series showcased the music and video footage of the 21 st century’s iconic pop group from over their 10-year career, encompassing solo projects. It aims to unveil the highs, lows, and pandemic struggles experienced by the seven members of BTS, offering an intimate look into their daily lives and thoughts as they plan for the next chapter of their careers.

Watch the trailer below-

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Ep 7-8 Review: Addressing depression to military enlistments, septet overcomes all

BTS' Love Yourself: Her marks group's 7th album to be certified gold in UK; know its tracks, records, impact