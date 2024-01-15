BTS’ agency updates on RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook; asks fans to avoid sending letters, gifts to military barracks

BIGHIT MUSIC, the agency for BTS, provided an update on members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Using Weverse on Monday, BIGHIT MUSIC requested fans not to send letters and gifts to the military barracks for BTS members. On December 12 2023, Jimin and Jungkook officially commenced their mandatory military service, enlisting as companion soldiers. SUGA and J-Hope, their fellow members, were present to bid them farewell and show support. As of now, all members of BTS are actively serving in the military in their respective roles.

BTS’ agency shares updates on members

BIGHIT MUSIC, the agency representing BTS, has provided updates on members RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook. Additionally, the agency has shared information regarding fan letters and gifts, as well as details about the recruit training graduation ceremony.

"Hello,

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

Thank you always for your heartfelt love and support for BTS. Thanks to your kind consideration and support this past December, BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have entered the military and will soon be performing their duties at the training camp.

Thank you for your interest and support on their enlistment day. Below is additional information for fans to keep note of throughout the artists’ service period.

The military barracks are communal spaces shared by military personnel for training together. If a large number of letters and gifts from the fans arrive at the center all at once, it would be difficult to store them and they could be easily lost. Therefore, we kindly ask that fans refrain from sending anything by mail. Instead, BIGHIT MUSIC will assist in making sure the artists are able to personally see any heartwarming messages fans leave on Weverse using the hashtags #Dear_RM_from_ARMY, #Dear_Jin_from_ARMY, #Dear_SUGA_from_ARMY, #Dear_jhope_from_ARMY, #Dear_Jimin_from_ARMY, #Dear_V_from_ARMY, #Dear_JungKook_from_ARMY.

We would also like to ask for your cooperation during the recruit training graduation ceremony. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts.

We ask for your continued love and support for the BTS members until they complete their service and return. Our company will also strive to provide every support they need during this time.

Thank you."

BTS’ recent activities

All seven members of BTS – RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – are presently fulfilling their military service obligations. Members Jin and J-Hope are expected to complete their service and return later this year.

Despite all the members being in military service, BTS continues to provide fresh content for their fans. The group recently launched their docu-series, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star. The series delves into the personal experiences of each member, exploring the conflicts, journey to stardom, and challenges that have shaped BTS into the iconic group they are today.

