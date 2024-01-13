BTS' Love Yourself: Her marks group's 7th album to be certified gold in UK; know its tracks, records, impact

BTS' Love Yourself: Her has achieved gold certification in the United Kingdom. This EP, released on September 18, 2017, by Big Hit Entertainment, marks the fifth extended play by the South Korean boy group. With four versions and featuring nine tracks, including the lead single, DNA, the album has earned recognition for its significant success in the UK.

Love Yourself: Her becomes certified gold in the UK

On January 12, local time, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) revealed that BTS' 2017 mini album Love Yourself: Her has been awarded a gold BRIT certification. As per the BPI's certification standards, albums achieve gold status at 100,000 units sold. This certification recognizes the considerable success and popularity of the album in the United Kingdom.

Love Yourself: Her marks BTS' seventh album to achieve gold certification in the United Kingdom. It joins the ranks of their other gold-certified albums, including Love Yourself: Answer, Map of the Soul: Persona, Map of the Soul: 7, Face Yourself, Love Yourself: Tear, and The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever.

More about Love Yourself: Her and its achievements

Love Yourself: Her is a BTS project that spanned from 2017 to 2018. The first installment of the project, represented by "承" or "승," which translates to development, commenced with remarkable success. The EP achieved a record-breaking 1,051,546 stock pre-orders from August 25 to 31, establishing BTS as the first K-pop group to surpass one million pre-orders for a single album.

Upon its release, the EP debuted at number one on the South Korean Gaon Album Chart. The lead single, DNA, debuted at number two on the Gaon Digital Chart, with all tracks from the EP placing in the top 40. The monthly Album Chart for October 14 revealed that the album was the highest-selling release of September 2017, with 1,203,533 copies sold since its release on September 18. Love Yourself: Her also set a historic record on the Gaon Chart, boasting the second-highest monthly sales and becoming the first album in 16 years to exceed 1.2 million copies sold since g.o.d's fourth album, Chapter 4, in 2001.

Love Yourself: Her achieved significant milestones, winning the grand prize at the 32nd Golden Disc Awards in the Physical Category on January 11, 2018. It became BTS' highest-selling album at the time, surpassing Wings. Notably, it is one of the best-selling albums in Gaon Chart history, with over 2.2 million copies sold as of April 2020.

The EP made a notable impact internationally, opening at number seven on the US Billboard 200 with 31,000 album-equivalent units. This marked the biggest sales week for a K-pop album on the chart and established it as the highest-charting K-pop album in Billboard chart history, a record held until the release of BTS' own Love Yourself: Tear in 2018.

BTS made history as the first Asian artist in seven years to debut within the top ten of the Billboard 200, surpassing the record set by Filipino singer Charice in 2010. Love Yourself: Her remained on the Billboard 200 for an impressive 44 weeks, solidifying its status as the first Korean album to achieve this feat.

BTS' Love Yourself: Her album's significance and cultural impact

The Love Yourself series aimed to explore the theme of self-love through the narrative sequence of "起承轉結," representing "beginning, development, turn, and conclusion." Within this sequence, Love Yourself: Her symbolizes the development phase and is considered a pivotal turning point in BTS' career, according to RM. In the broader narrative, the album portrayed the joy and happiness associated with falling in love.

With tracks including Intro: Serendipity, DNA, Best of Me, Dimple, Pied Piper, Skit: Billboard Music Awards Speech, MIC Drop, Go Go, Outro: Her, and hidden tracks Skit: Hesitation and Fear and Sea, Love Yourself: Her marked a transformative moment for BTS. The album showcased a significant evolution in the group's musical style and narrative approach.

After securing their first Billboard Music Award, Love Yourself: Her marked a fresh and transformative era for BTS. Prior to the album's announcement on August 23rd, the group underwent a rebranding of its logo and introduced a new acronym, emphasizing the evolving bond between BTS and ARMY.

The overarching theme of the album revolves around BTS's distinct style and conveys a message of self-love to the world. It seamlessly continues the ongoing narrative of youth and the boys' growth. Love Yourself: Her takes listeners on a journey, exploring themes from love at first sight to obsessive love, addressing social issues related to self-love, and delving into the burdens of love. It serves as a perfect transition into the next album.

