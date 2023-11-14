Bulk: Ji Chang Wook secures lead role, replaces Cha Eun Woo in upcoming 8-episode OTT crime series

OSEN reported that Ji Chang Wook is set to replace Cha Eun Woo, who has withdrawn from the upcoming 8-episode OTT crime series, Bulk. The cast also includes Jo Woo Jin, Ha Yoon Kyung, and BIBI. Filming is scheduled to commence in late November, spanning a six-month period.

Ji Chang Wook replaces Cha Eun Woo in Bulk

According to reports on November 14th, Ji Chang Wook has recently confirmed his participation in the upcoming series Bulk after carefully reviewing the script. Initially, Cha Eun Woo was set to play the lead role, but due to conflicting schedules, he had to step down. Ji Chang Wook's casting is rumored to have been swiftly arranged, considering that he was deemed the most suitable fit by the production company.

Bulk unfolds a crime narrative wherein a collaborative team of police, troubleshooters, and prosecutors join forces to track down the mysterious Black Connection against the vibrant backdrop of Gangnam Night. If Ji Chang Wook formally takes on the role, he will portray a shadowy troubleshooter operating behind the facade of glamor in Gangnam. This promises to showcase his versatility, particularly in intense fighting scenes, as his character confronts dangerous criminals.

Cha Eun Woo's character was initially described as the central figure leading the charge against criminals in the underworld, working alongside two other individuals to eliminate them. However, on March 20, 2023, the ASTRO member made the decision not to star in Bulk.

Subsequently, actors Jo Woo Jin and Ha Yoon Kyung were announced to have joined the cast. Jo Woo Jin is set to portray a seasoned officer in action, while Ha Yoon Kyung, known for her role in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, will take on the role of a prosecutor in the series.

Ji Chang Wook’s recent activities

Ji Chang Wook and EXO's D.O. have recently been reported to have secured roles in the upcoming revenge drama, Sculpture City. The series is written by the talented writer responsible for Taxi Driver, which has gained significant attention and anticipation.

Sculpture City unfolds a story of vengeful retribution, tracing the journey of a man who, having lived an ordinary life, emerges from a traumatic experience where his life becomes systematically manipulated, plunging him into a dark world filled with nothingness. The series is under the direction of Director Kim Chang Joo, recognized for his work on films such as Outgoing Restricted and Amazon Life. Produced by CJ ENM's film division, this drama stands as a monumental project with a substantial production cost of 35 billion KRW (approximately 26.4 million USD).

