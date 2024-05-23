Byeon Woo Seok tells Kim Hye Yoon to 'call him anytime'; thanks Lovely Runner co-star for helping him become Sun Jae

On tvN's variety show You Quiz on the Block, actor Byeon Woo Seok expressed his gratitude to Kim Hye Yoon. In the episode that aired on May 22nd, Byeon Woo Seok, who is currently experiencing immense popularity with tvN’s Monday-Tuesday drama Lovely Runner, alongside Kim Hye Yoon, appeared as a guest.

Byeon Woo Seok leaves sweet message for Kim Hye Yoon

Byeon Woo Seok conveyed his heartfelt thanks to his co-star Kim Hye Yoon, stating that without her, he wouldn't have been able to portray Sun Jae's emotions as effectively. He added that the genuine emotions Kim Hye Yoon conveyed on set greatly helped him express his character better.

Byeon Woo Seok also shared that as filming progressed, he noticed his energy levels dropping, and people started calling him a 'weakling.' Seeing this, Hye Yoon would bring him snacks and jellies every day to help boost his energy.

He also shared a heartwarming video message for his adorable co-star saying "Hyeyoon-ah, no Hyeyoon-ssi! the energy you gave me during the filming or the attitude you gave me, i learnt a lot & i think that's why i could do Sun Jae better. If you want to eat anything, just call me anytime, I will buy it for you. thank you so much"

Byeon Woo Seok talks about shared bond

Byeon Woo Seok also shared a memorable moment when Kim Hye Yoon said to him, "I might not go to the military, but is this the feeling of comradeship?" This statement resonated with him deeply, allowing him to experience a profound sense of camaraderie on set and connect with his and his character’s emotions well.

Host Jo Se Ho further inquired about the reason behind this shared bond between the lead actors, questioning whether it was because they both endured hardships together. Byeon Woo Seok affirmed this, acknowledging that it was indeed true.

Both Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon are currently starring in the ongoing time-slip romance drama Lovely Runner, where they have showcased exceptional chemistry and have earned the endearing title of the Seoljae couple (Sol + Sun Jae).

Lovely Runner unfolds the heartwarming and captivating tale of Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), who travels through time to save her ultimate bias and pop star, Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) of ECLIPSE. The drama has left many swooning, transcending beyond mere time-slip romance to explore themes such as overcoming deepest fears. It offers not only hope but also a touching love story that fights against time.

