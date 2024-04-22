Cherry Bullet announces disbandment after five years; members to pursue solo careers

Cherry Bullet was a South Korean girl group under FNC Entertainment. The group debuted not long ago but unfortunately today they have decided to end their group activities.

The news of disbandment hit fans suddenly as this was utterly unexpected. Cherry Bullet’s agency has released a statement on the same now.

Cherry Bullet has announced their disbandment on April 22, 2024. The unfortunate news comes from the agency as they lay on the announcement.

On this day, FNC Entertainment released a statement in which they announced the disbandment of their girl group Cherry Bullet. The group debuted in January 2019 and just after five years came the news of their disbandment.

In the statement, the agency first thanked Lullet (Cherry Bullet official fandom) for always supporting and loving the group. Noting that after a long discussion with the members of Cherry Bullet, they have decided to end the group activities today.

Further adding that Haeyoon, Jiwon, Remi, and May have decided to terminate their contracts with the label while Yuju, Bora, and Chaerin will continue individual activities as artists of FNC Entertainment.

FNC Entertainment later went on to apologize for sharing the sudden and unfortunate news to the fans who have been with Cherry Bullet till now. They asked for support for the Cherry Bullet members as they now embark on their solo careers apart from the group and to those members too who will have new beginnings.

We wish the best to the members of Cherry Bullet for their future endeavors.

More about Cherry Bullet

Cherry Bullet debuted on January 21, 2019, with their album Let’s Play With Cherry Bullet. Initially, the group consisted of ten members but Mirae, Kokoro, and Linlin left the group in December of their debut year.

Today, as they disbanded their activities, as a group Cherry Bullet had seven members: Haeyoon, Yuju, Jiwon Bora, Remi, Chaerin, and May. Cherry Bullet’s last release was their third EP Cherry Dash which they released on March 7, 2023, with the lead track POW! (Play On The World).

