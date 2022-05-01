May 2022 K-Pop Comebacks & Debuts Schedule: TXT, iKON, SEVENTEEN, Kang Daniel & more

May is here and we have some amazing comebacks and debuts lined up this month! From TXT, SEVENTEEN, WOODZ to the explosive debut of LE SSERAFIM, it seems we’ll have some absolute bangers for the new month so let’s take a look at the comeback and debut schedule for the month of May:-

May 1

Hwayeon

Title Track: ‘Blossom’ (꽃핀다)

kursor

Title Track: ‘서로’ (Sorrow)

May 2

LE SSERAFIM

Title Track: ‘Fearless’

Album: 1st Mini Album ‘FEARLESS’

Lim Young Woong

Title Track: ‘다시 만날 수 있을까’ (Can we meet again?)

Album: ‘IM HERO’

JUNNY

Title Track: ‘Get Ya!’ (Feat.pH-1)

bae young gyoung

Title Track: ‘I love you’ (feat. 경선)

May 3

iKON

Title Track: ‘But You’

Album: 4th MINI ALBUM ‘FLASHBACK’

RYEOWOOK (Super Junior)

Title Track: ‘오늘만은’ (Hiding Words)

Album: The 3rd Mini Album ‘A Wild Rose’

MELOMANCE

Title Track: ‘Invitation’ (초대)

Album: 7th Mini Album ‘초대’

ALICE (Former ELRIS)

Title Track: ‘내 안의 우주’ (My Universe)

May 4

WOODZ

Title Track: ‘난 너 없이’ (I Hate You)

Album: 4th MINI ALBUM ‘COLORFUL TRAUMA’

May 5

CLASS:y

Title Track: ‘SHUT DOWN’

Album: 1st Mini Album Y ‘CLASS IS OVER’

May 9

Tomorrow X Together

Album: 4th mini album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’

May 11

Ciipher

Album: 3rd MINI ALBUM ‘THE CODE’

JEONG SEWOON

Title Track: ‘Roller Coaster’

Album: THE 5TH MINI ALBUM ‘Where is my Garden!’

May 13

WOOSUNG ‘The Rose’

Album: MOTH EP

May 16

ASTRO

Album: 3rd Full Album ‘Drive to the Starry Road’

May 17

TNX (DEBUT)

Album: 1st MINI ALBUM ‘WAY UP’

ONEUS

Title Track: ‘Bring It On’

Album: 7TH MINI ALBUM ‘TRICKSTER’

May 18

AB6IX

Album: 5TH EP ‘A to B’

May 24

BLANK2Y (DEBUT)

May 27

SEVENTEEN

Album: 4th Album ‘Face the Sun’

TBA

BVNDIT

Kang Daniel

WINNER

