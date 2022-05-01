May 2022 K-Pop Comebacks & Debuts Schedule: TXT, iKON, SEVENTEEN, Kang Daniel & more
Let’s take a look at some of the debuts and comebacks that will be releasing in the sweltering month of May!
May is here and we have some amazing comebacks and debuts lined up this month! From TXT, SEVENTEEN, WOODZ to the explosive debut of LE SSERAFIM, it seems we’ll have some absolute bangers for the new month so let’s take a look at the comeback and debut schedule for the month of May:-
May 1
Hwayeon
Title Track: ‘Blossom’ (꽃핀다)
kursor
Title Track: ‘서로’ (Sorrow)
May 2
LE SSERAFIM
Title Track: ‘Fearless’
Album: 1st Mini Album ‘FEARLESS’
Lim Young Woong
Title Track: ‘다시 만날 수 있을까’ (Can we meet again?)
Album: ‘IM HERO’
JUNNY
Title Track: ‘Get Ya!’ (Feat.pH-1)
bae young gyoung
Title Track: ‘I love you’ (feat. 경선)
May 3
iKON
Title Track: ‘But You’
Album: 4th MINI ALBUM ‘FLASHBACK’
RYEOWOOK (Super Junior)
Title Track: ‘오늘만은’ (Hiding Words)
Album: The 3rd Mini Album ‘A Wild Rose’
MELOMANCE
Title Track: ‘Invitation’ (초대)
Album: 7th Mini Album ‘초대’
ALICE (Former ELRIS)
Title Track: ‘내 안의 우주’ (My Universe)
May 4
WOODZ
Title Track: ‘난 너 없이’ (I Hate You)
Album: 4th MINI ALBUM ‘COLORFUL TRAUMA’
May 5
CLASS:y
Title Track: ‘SHUT DOWN’
Album: 1st Mini Album Y ‘CLASS IS OVER’
May 9
Album: 4th mini album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’
May 11
Ciipher
Album: 3rd MINI ALBUM ‘THE CODE’
JEONG SEWOON
Title Track: ‘Roller Coaster’
Album: THE 5TH MINI ALBUM ‘Where is my Garden!’
May 13
WOOSUNG ‘The Rose’
Album: MOTH EP
May 16
Album: 3rd Full Album ‘Drive to the Starry Road’
May 17
TNX (DEBUT)
Album: 1st MINI ALBUM ‘WAY UP’
Title Track: ‘Bring It On’
Album: 7TH MINI ALBUM ‘TRICKSTER’
May 18
AB6IX
Album: 5TH EP ‘A to B’
May 24
BLANK2Y (DEBUT)
May 27
Album: 4th Album ‘Face the Sun’
TBA
BVNDIT
Kang Daniel
WINNER
